Travis Barker Gives Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter a Goth Makeover

5 October 2021, 17:22

Penelope Disick is sporting a new look...
Penelope Disick is sporting a new look... Picture: Getty/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Penelope Disick is sporting a new edgy look thanks to her mum's boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating for nearly a year now – as the pair get more serious, they're getting more involved in each other's family lives.

The 41-year-old posted an adorable snap to Instagram on Monday to shows off a makeover her beau gave to her oldest daughter, Penelope Disick.

All The Moments Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s PDAs Were Totally NSFW

The Blink-182 drummer dolled up Penelope in his go-to punk aesthetic and the resulting pictures are hilarious...

Kourtney Kardashian has been dating Travis Barker since December
Kourtney Kardashian has been dating Travis Barker since December. Picture: Getty

The mum-of-three proudly took to social media to share a snap of her oldest child donning a new look!

Penelope's grungy get-up was made up of a head-to-toe black outfit complete with dark eye makeup, a beanie and fishnet gloves – what a vibe!

The young Kardashian clan member proudly showed off the ensemble with a sassy pose.

Travis remarked on his handy work in the comments, writing: 'Rockstar" – what a cute relationship he has with his partner's daughter!

Penelope Disick got a punk makeover from her mum's boyfriend
Penelope Disick got a punk makeover from her mum's boyfriend. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are getting involved in each other's family lives
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are getting involved in each other's family lives. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The post was soon flooded with comments from fans admiring Penelope's new aesthetic – what a proud mum moment for Kourtney!

Travis and Kourtney's romance is heating up, in July they even sparked marriage rumours!

Later that month Travis' daughter Alabama referred to Kardashian as her 'stepmom'.

