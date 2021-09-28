Kourtney Kardashian Trolls Sister Kim With Hilarious Peppa Pig Meme

28 September 2021, 16:54

Kourtney Kardashian trolled sister Kim over a KUWTK moment from years ago
Kourtney Kardashian trolled sister Kim over a KUWTK moment from years ago. Picture: Getty / E!
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian continues to release her inner rebel and we’re loving every minute of it.

Kourtney Kardashian’s wild side has well and truly been unleashed since she started dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and her famous sisters, including Kim Kardashian, are bearing the brunt of it.

After shading her younger sis over her ‘least interesting to look at’ comment Kim made years ago, Kourtney was back with another dig for the Skims mogul – this time aimed at the iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment where Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean.

Fans Think Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has Revealed The Sex Of Her Baby

Kourtney posted a photo dump on Instagram on Monday captioned: “Skies n’ stuff,” including some light PDA with beau Travis, some vacay snaps and a meme of Peppa Pig.

Kim was trolled by Kourtney for the second time this week
Kim was trolled by Kourtney for the second time this week. Picture: Getty

In the meme, Mummy Pig is in the sea alongside the words: “Oh my god, I’m gonna cry! My diamond earrings!”

And on the land her kids are on the beach saying: “Mummy Pig, there’s people that are dying.”

The hilarious meme references the time Kim had a meltdown after losing her earring in the sea and the now-iconic line Kourtney served to shut her sister up.

Her followers loved the savage take down, with one person replying: “It’s Peppa for me.”

“It’s the earrings for me,” commented another.

“THE PEPPA PIG MEMEEEE LMFAOAOAOAO,” wrote a third.

It comes after Kourtney and Megan Fox were unveiled as the latest faces of Kim’s underwear brand Skims.

When Kim shared the women’s steamy shoot on her insta, Kourtney’s lifestyle brand Poosh left the shadiest comment: “Most interesting to look at,” with the side eyes emoji.

Kim famously called Kourtney the ‘least exciting’ to look during an episode of KUWTK, as the sisters organised a shoot way back in 2018.

Back to 2021 though, Kim, it's your move.

