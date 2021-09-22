Fans Think Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has Revealed The Sex Of Her Baby

Kylie Jenner may have just revealed the sex of her baby. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

It looks like Kylie Jenner may have just shared whether she’s having a baby boy or girl.

Kylie Jenner fans think she’s low-key revealed the sex of her baby.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed for a photo with daughter Stormi to promote her new line, Kylie Baby, a range of baby care products, and fans couldn’t help but notice the colour she was wearing.

Kylie and Stormi matched in blue outfits, with the expectant mum rocking a midi dress and Stormi looking cosy in a fluffy dressing gown.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are expecting their second baby. Picture: Getty

She wrote alongside the shoot: “I’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys. It was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom.

“I know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! I’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family! launching September 28th.”

After noticing the blue, one person commented: "Someone’s having a boy."

“Gives me the idea she’s having a boy,” added another.

Kylie Jenner fans think she's having a baby boy. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Baby boy?” Wrote a third.

“I feel like she will have a baby boy,” agreed another.

Big sister Khloé Kardashian was quick to show her support, writing she’d been waiting for the baby care line “for years”.

