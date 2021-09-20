Inside Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Celebrations For Baby Khai's First Birthday

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik threw an intimate party for baby Khai's first birthday. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram/@bellahadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby girl Khai has marked her first birthday with a family-filled celebration.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai has just celebrated her first birthday!

The supermodel and her former One Direction beau marked their baby girl’s special occasion with an intimate party at Gigi’s New York City apartment.

Family members and close friends were in attendance including Gigi’s sister Bella, her parents Yolanda and Mohamed and songstress Dua Lipa, who’s dating Gigi’s brother Anwar.

The birthday party had a dress code of ‘silly skirt or silly pants’ and we’re loving the playful theme!

Bella Hadid shared snaps with baby Khai. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram

Khai had a three-tier birthday cake. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram

Photos were shared by Khai’s family members of the stunning birthday celebrations, showing the one-year-old spending quality time with her loved ones on her first birthday.

Gold inflatable letters spelling out Khai’s name were also brought into the party, while Zigi’s little girl played in her playpen with her new toys in photos shared on Instagram.

Bella shared a series of snaps with her niece as they celebrated Khai’s special day, including a photo where she’s holding her while wearing a necklace that reads ‘Auntie B’.

Another snap showed Khai’s three-tier birthday cake as Bella posted another picture with her niece during the bday bash.

Inside baby Khai's first birthday party. Picture: @mohamedhadid/Instagram

Gigi and Zayn threw Khai's first birthday at their NYC apartment. Picture: @mohamedhadid/Instagram

Yolanda Hadid shared rare snaps with baby Khai. Picture: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram

The supermodel also penned an adorable message on Instagram to mark the occasion, calling Khai ‘the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with’.

She said: “I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!! You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all @gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend.”

Khai’s grandmother Yolanda also shared a string of adorable snaps of the pair together on the farm in a birthday post which read: “Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai….No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year…

“I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!!”

