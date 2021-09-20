Inside Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Celebrations For Baby Khai's First Birthday

20 September 2021, 14:36

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik threw an intimate party for baby Khai's first birthday
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik threw an intimate party for baby Khai's first birthday. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram/@bellahadid
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby girl Khai has marked her first birthday with a family-filled celebration.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai has just celebrated her first birthday!

The supermodel and her former One Direction beau marked their baby girl’s special occasion with an intimate party at Gigi’s New York City apartment.

Inside Gigi Hadid’s Met Gala 2021 Look As She Gives Glimpse Into Family Farm Life

Family members and close friends were in attendance including Gigi’s sister Bella, her parents Yolanda and Mohamed and songstress Dua Lipa, who’s dating Gigi’s brother Anwar.

The birthday party had a dress code of ‘silly skirt or silly pants’ and we’re loving the playful theme!

Bella Hadid shared snaps with baby Khai
Bella Hadid shared snaps with baby Khai. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram
Khai had a three-tier birthday cake
Khai had a three-tier birthday cake. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram

Photos were shared by Khai’s family members of the stunning birthday celebrations, showing the one-year-old spending quality time with her loved ones on her first birthday.

Gold inflatable letters spelling out Khai’s name were also brought into the party, while Zigi’s little girl played in her playpen with her new toys in photos shared on Instagram.

Bella shared a series of snaps with her niece as they celebrated Khai’s special day, including a photo where she’s holding her while wearing a necklace that reads ‘Auntie B’.

Another snap showed Khai’s three-tier birthday cake as Bella posted another picture with her niece during the bday bash.

Inside baby Khai's first birthday party
Inside baby Khai's first birthday party. Picture: @mohamedhadid/Instagram
Gigi and Zayn threw Khai's first birthday at their NYC apartment
Gigi and Zayn threw Khai's first birthday at their NYC apartment. Picture: @mohamedhadid/Instagram
Yolanda Hadid shared rare snaps with baby Khai
Yolanda Hadid shared rare snaps with baby Khai. Picture: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram

The supermodel also penned an adorable message on Instagram to mark the occasion, calling Khai ‘the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with’.

She said: “I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!! You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all @gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend.”

Khai’s grandmother Yolanda also shared a string of adorable snaps of the pair together on the farm in a birthday post which read: “Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai….No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year…

“I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!!”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside Wes Nelson's earnings as he becomes a millionaire

Inside Love Island Star Wes Nelson’s Net Worth & How He Became A Millionaire At 21

Molly-Mae Hague has apparently been asked to settle Tommy Fury's 'bar tab'

Molly-Mae Hague ‘Left To Sort Out Tommy Fury's £400 Bar Tab' After Viral Video

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

You season 3 is already under production

When Is You Season 3 Coming Out? All The Latest News Including Cast, Trailers & More

TV & Film

A body has been found eight days after Gabby Petito was reported missing

Gabby Petito: Body Found In Search For Missing YouTuber

Merlin explained how he shared his cancer diagnosis with his First Dates friends

First Dates Bartender Merlin Griffiths Reveals Bowel Cancer Diagnosis

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him