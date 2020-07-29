Gigi Hadid And Sister Bella – Who Is The Richer Sibling?

29 July 2020, 16:43

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are equally as successful
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are equally as successful. Picture: PA

Gigi Hadid and younger sister Bella are equally successful supermodels with their individual careers earning them fortunes.

Gigi Hadid, 25, who is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, continues to have a hugely impressive modelling career ever since starting out as a youngster.

Meanwhile, Gigi’s younger sister Bella, 23, has carved out her own success as a model, and the sibling duo occasionally work together proving their unbreakable sisterly bond and the fact there’s no rivalry between them.

Gigi Hadid Gives Picture Tour Of Her House With Zayn Malik In New York

Gigi and Bella have shared the catwalk for the likes of Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger and Victoria’s Secret, but away from the spotlight they spend a lot of time together and recently quarantined together along with their family and Zayn on the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania.

Bella and Gigi have shared the runway on multiple occasions
Bella and Gigi have shared the runway on multiple occasions. Picture: PA
Gigi Hadid has been able to support younger sister Bella in her career
Gigi Hadid has been able to support younger sister Bella in her career. Picture: Getty

The girls also have equally large social media followings, with Gigi boasting over 55 million Instagram followers while Bella has almost 40 million.

But who is the richer sister depends on their net worth.

Gigi’s net worth is estimated to be $29 million (£22 million), while Bella’s net worth is around $25 million (£19 million).

Both of the sisters are on the Forbes’ 2020 list of the world’s highest-paid models, with Kendall Jenner taking the lead thanks to a net worth of $30 million.

Their equal levels of global fame might have something to do with how close they are, as Gigi has previously revealed she loves working with her little sister.

Speaking to tennis champion and family friend Serena Williams, Gigi said in an interview for V magazine they’re unlikely to ever clash over their careers.

“It’s very rare to have what Bella and I have in fashion, what you and Venus have in tennis,” she explained.

She continued: “I feel very lucky to be able to have a piece of home in my work environment. We are each other’s biggest fans. It has been a huge joy of my life to watch my little sister flourish, and to help when I can.”

Gigi also said tries not to be “too protective” of Bella, but that they always FaceTime one another during work trips.

