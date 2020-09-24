Gigi Hadid Gives Birth To First Baby With Boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are parents to a baby girl. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik have welcomed their first baby together.

Gigi Hadid has given birth to a healthy baby girl with boyfriend Zayn Malik, it has been confirmed.

The model and former One Direction star have finally become parents after their baby arrived on Thursday, 24 September.

Zayn announced the news by posting a photo of his hand holding his daughter's, saying "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.

"To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," continued the 'PILLOWTALK' singer.

Zayn shared a photo of his daughter's hand after Gigi Hadid gave birth. Picture: Twitter

The model also posted a similar photo to her 58.5 million followers on Instagram, captioning it "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

Gigi and Zayn confirmed their baby news in May when she was five months pregnant during quarantine with her family in Pennsylvania.

Despite remaining silent on the news for quite some time, Gigi displayed her blossoming baby bump in a stunning photo shoot a few weeks before her due date.

Gigi Hadid gave birth to a healthy baby girl. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

She also kept fans updated on her pregnancy cravings throughout isolation, sharing recipes on Instagram and admitting she’d been ordering boxes of cupcakes and brownies as her due date drew close.

The star’s family also made sure to share their excitement, with sister Bella Hadid saying she “couldn’t wait” to become an auntie to the little one, while Zayn’s sisters also expressed their happiness over the new addition.

