Who Are Gigi Hadid’s Parents? Meet Mum Yolanda And Dad Mohamed

Gigi Hadid with her parents Yolanda and Mohamed. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid and siblings Bella and Anwar are famous in their own right, but who are their parents, Yolanda and Mohamed?

Gigi Hadid, who is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, is exceptionally close with her siblings as well as her parents, Yolanda and Mohamed.

While Mohamed has two other daughters, Alana and Marielle, from a previous marriage, Yolanda is mum to Gigi, Bella and Anwar.

Gigi Hadid's Sister Bella 'In Tears' Over Becoming An Auntie

Mohamed and Yolanda were married for six years, but the family and all of the children have remained incredibly close ever since.

Mohamed Hadid with his ex wife and daughters Alana and Marielle. Picture: Getty

Who are Gigi’s parents, Mohamed and Yolanda? Get to know the successful former couple here…

Who is Mohamed Hadid?

Mohamed, 71, is a property tycoon from Palestine who made a name for himself in the real estate industry, developing luxury properties and Ritz Carlton Hotels around the world.

He turned his business into Hadid Design and Development Group and now has a reported net worth of $400 million (£301 million).

Gigi’s dad’s first marriage was to Mary Butler, who he had Alana, 35, and Marielle, 39, with, but they split in 1992.

Mohamed's most recent relationship was with model Shiva Safai, 40, who he proposed to in 2014 after two years together, but they split in 2018

Who is Yolanda Hadid?

Yolanda is mum to Gigi, Bella and Anwar. Picture: Getty

Gigi’s mum Yolanda moved to the US from Holland at 16 years old, working hard in New York as a model so she could send money home to her family following her father’s death.

She met and married Mohamed in 1994 and they raised Gigi, Bella and Anwar on a farm in Santa Barbara – which explains why the three siblings now spend so much time on their family farm in Pennsylvania.

Yolanda first rose to fame on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she starred on for four years until 2016.

Through starring on the show, which her children would occasionally appear on too, and modelling throughout her career, Yolanda has built herself a fortune of around $45 million (£34 million).

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News