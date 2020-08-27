Who Are Gigi Hadid’s Parents? Meet Mum Yolanda And Dad Mohamed

27 August 2020, 12:16

Gigi Hadid with her parents Yolanda and Mohamed
Gigi Hadid with her parents Yolanda and Mohamed. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid and siblings Bella and Anwar are famous in their own right, but who are their parents, Yolanda and Mohamed?

Gigi Hadid, who is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, is exceptionally close with her siblings as well as her parents, Yolanda and Mohamed.

While Mohamed has two other daughters, Alana and Marielle, from a previous marriage, Yolanda is mum to Gigi, Bella and Anwar.

Gigi Hadid's Sister Bella 'In Tears' Over Becoming An Auntie

Mohamed and Yolanda were married for six years, but the family and all of the children have remained incredibly close ever since.

Mohamed Hadid with his ex wife and daughters Alana and Marielle
Mohamed Hadid with his ex wife and daughters Alana and Marielle. Picture: Getty

Who are Gigi’s parents, Mohamed and Yolanda? Get to know the successful former couple here…

Who is Mohamed Hadid?

Mohamed, 71, is a property tycoon from Palestine who made a name for himself in the real estate industry, developing luxury properties and Ritz Carlton Hotels around the world.

He turned his business into Hadid Design and Development Group and now has a reported net worth of $400 million (£301 million).

Gigi’s dad’s first marriage was to Mary Butler, who he had Alana, 35, and Marielle, 39, with, but they split in 1992.

Mohamed's most recent relationship was with model Shiva Safai, 40, who he proposed to in 2014 after two years together, but they split in 2018

Who is Yolanda Hadid?

Yolanda is mum to Gigi, Bella and Anwar
Yolanda is mum to Gigi, Bella and Anwar. Picture: Getty

Gigi’s mum Yolanda moved to the US from Holland at 16 years old, working hard in New York as a model so she could send money home to her family following her father’s death.

She met and married Mohamed in 1994 and they raised Gigi, Bella and Anwar on a farm in Santa Barbara – which explains why the three siblings now spend so much time on their family farm in Pennsylvania.

Yolanda first rose to fame on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she starred on for four years until 2016.

Through starring on the show, which her children would occasionally appear on too, and modelling throughout her career, Yolanda has built herself a fortune of around $45 million (£34 million).

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

There will be a star-studded cast for After We Collided

After We Collided Cast: From Hero Fiennes Tiffin To Josephine Langford, All The Actors In Movie Sequel Revealed
Matt Hancock defends £13 a day for low paid isolating workers

£13 A Day Given To Workers Forced To Isolate Deemed A 'Slap In The Face'

Liam Payne is letting fans ask him anything on his birthday

One Direction Star Liam Payne Is Letting Fans Ask Him Anything On His Birthday

The Cabins will apparently have a similar feel to Love Island

Love Island Inspired Dating Show The Cabins Coming To ITV

Fans of The Kissing Booth praised the TikTok star for the funny clip

TikTok Star Recreates Kissing Booth Scenes In Hilarious Video

'Million Dollar Listing' sees real estate agents battle it out in the Hamptons

Million Dollar Beach House: When Does The Luxury Hamptons Real Estate Show Start On Netflix?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters