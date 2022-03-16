Bella Hadid Fans Question Why She Was Allowed Surgery At 14

16 March 2022, 12:57

Bella Hadid pictured aged 13 (L) and in 2021 aged 25
Bella Hadid pictured aged 13 (L) and in 2021 aged 25. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Bella Hadid has admitted to having a nose job at the age of 14 years old.

After years of rumours about what cosmetic surgery Bella Hadid had on her face, Gigi Hadid’s sister confirmed in an interview with Vogue that she had a nose job at just 14, but has not gone under the knife for anything else.

She said she ‘regrets’ the procedure and now wishes she’d ‘kept the nose of my ancestors', adding: “I think I would have grown into it.”

Gigi Hadid Is Donating All Her Fashion Week Earnings To Help People In Ukraine & Palestine

Bella also shut down speculation of an eye lift, saying: “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”

Bella Hadid with mum Yolanda and her ex David Foster
Bella Hadid with mum Yolanda and her ex David Foster. Picture: Getty
Bella Hadid said she uses face tape and denied having any other surgery to her face
Bella Hadid said she uses face tape and denied having any other surgery to her face. Picture: Getty

The Victoria’s Secret model’s mum Yolanda and dad Mohammed Hadid are now facing backlash from fans wondering why Bella was allowed to go under the knife at just 14.

Yolanda, 58, found fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in which she starred alongside other wealthy women, with Gigi, Bella and younger brother Anwar making rare appearances on the show before they found their calling in the modelling industry.

Meanwhile, Mohammed is a successful real estate developer who carved a life out for himself in the US developing enormous and luxurious properties.

Bella and Gigi are especially close to their mum, and Yolanda is now at the centre of a discussion on Twitter for allowing Bella to have a nose job at 14, with one person writing: “Is it even legal to get rhinoplasty at 14? Yolanda wouldnt let Gigi have a piece of cake at her own birthday party [sic],” referencing the viral RHOBH clip of Yolanda telling Gigi to cut a tiny slice of cake at her birthday celebrations.

Bella and Gigi with their parents Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid
Bella and Gigi with their parents Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid. Picture: Getty

“I’m just shocked Yolanda & Mohamed let her get a nose job at 14. FOURTEEN years old,” tweeted another.

“Not Yolanda letting Bella Hadid get a nose job at 14,” commented someone else.

“No, I know she did questionable things but bella was 14 and both yolanda and mohamed had to give her permission,” another pointed out.

Bella went on to talk about experiencing ‘imposter syndrome’, explaining, “where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

She also spoke about suffering from 'burnout' in January 2021, but she now incorporates spirituality into her routine, on top of supplements, psychotherapy, cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, vitamin IVs, muscle testing and meditation.

