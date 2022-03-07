Gigi Hadid Is Donating All Her Fashion Week Earnings To Help People In Ukraine & Palestine

7 March 2022, 16:23 | Updated: 7 March 2022, 16:24

Gigi Hadid Is donating all of her fashion month earnings to help those suffering in Ukraine and Palestine
Gigi Hadid Is donating all of her fashion month earnings to help those suffering in Ukraine and Palestine. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has pledged to donate all of her fashion month earnings to help those suffering in Ukraine and Palestine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gigi Hadid has announced that she will be donating all of her fashion month earnings towards Ukrainian and Palestinian relief efforts.

The 26-year-old supermodel, who walked in a number of Fashion Week shows for the fall/winter designer collections, explained to fans that despite having to adhere to her fashion work schedule during difficult times around the world, she wanted to give a helping hand to those suffering in whichever way she could.

How To Maintain Your Mental Health Amid The 24-Hour News Cycle

In a statement posted on Instagram, Gigi wrote: “Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history.

“We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.”

The mother-of-one went on to explain that she was following her friend and fellow supermodel’s example with her donations, adding: “Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion.

“At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

Gigi Hadid has pledged to donate her Fashion Week earnings to Ukraine & Palestine relief
Gigi Hadid has pledged to donate her Fashion Week earnings to Ukraine & Palestine relief. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid's friends praised the model for donating her earnings
Gigi Hadid's friends praised the model for donating her earnings. Picture: Alamy

Gigi shared the statement alongside snaps of her during her runway walks in New York, Milan and Paris Fashion Week.

This comes following the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflict in Palestine, which Gigi often uses her platform to raise awareness about.

Many fans and celeb friends of Gigi shared their support towards her donations in the comments of her post, praising her for her efforts.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Start your summer with these Taylor Swift classics to make you feel confident

7 Taylor Swift Anthems Guaranteed To Make You Feel Confident

An old video of Angus Cloud is making the rounds online

A Video Of Euphoria's Fez Waiting Tables Before Fame Has Gone Viral

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline & Why They Split

Shawn Mendes

Love Island bosses have a new stricter screening process in an effort to avoid contestant backlash

Love Island 2022 Contestants To Hand Over Social Media Passwords In New Screening Process

Taylor Swift is a big Kravitz fan

Taylor Swift Raves Over Zoe Kravitz's Performance In 'The Batman'

Is Aitch in a relationship with Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg?

Aitch And Chicken Shop Date Host Amelia Dimoldenberg's Dating Timeline

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star