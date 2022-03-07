Gigi Hadid Is Donating All Her Fashion Week Earnings To Help People In Ukraine & Palestine

Gigi Hadid Is donating all of her fashion month earnings to help those suffering in Ukraine and Palestine. Picture: Alamy

Gigi Hadid has pledged to donate all of her fashion month earnings to help those suffering in Ukraine and Palestine.

Gigi Hadid has announced that she will be donating all of her fashion month earnings towards Ukrainian and Palestinian relief efforts.

The 26-year-old supermodel, who walked in a number of Fashion Week shows for the fall/winter designer collections, explained to fans that despite having to adhere to her fashion work schedule during difficult times around the world, she wanted to give a helping hand to those suffering in whichever way she could.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Gigi wrote: “Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history.

“We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.”

The mother-of-one went on to explain that she was following her friend and fellow supermodel’s example with her donations, adding: “Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion.

“At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

Gigi Hadid has pledged to donate her Fashion Week earnings to Ukraine & Palestine relief. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid's friends praised the model for donating her earnings. Picture: Alamy

Gigi shared the statement alongside snaps of her during her runway walks in New York, Milan and Paris Fashion Week.

This comes following the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflict in Palestine, which Gigi often uses her platform to raise awareness about.

Many fans and celeb friends of Gigi shared their support towards her donations in the comments of her post, praising her for her efforts.

