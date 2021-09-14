Inside Gigi Hadid’s Met Gala 2021 Look As She Gives Glimpse Into Family Farm Life

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid attended her first Met Gala as a mother to her and Zayn Malik’s baby girl Khai and she looked incredible!

Gigi Hadid graced the Met Gala 2021 red carpet with a timeless look to celebrate the theme of simplicity in American fashion.

This is the first time the 26-year-old has hit the red carpet as a mama since she welcomed her and Zayn Malik’s baby girl Khai in September last year.

Gigi Hadid Shares Farm Life Antics With Zayn Malik Weeks Before Khai’s First Birthday

While on the carpet, Gigi dished about her life as a ‘farm mom’ and looked amazing while doing so!

Speaking with Vogue, she was asked if she now saw big events ‘in a new light’ following the birth of her daughter.

Gigi Hadid was serving looks at the 2021 Met Gala. Picture: @erinparsonsmakeup/Instagram

Gigi Hadid attended her first Met Gala as a mama. Picture: Getty

Gigi said: “For sure, yeah it’s being a mom and seeing everything through her eyes and what it would be for her to see this kind of stuff.

“Not that she knows that I do stuff like this, she just thinks I’m, like, a farm mom,” before adding that it was “awesome”.

Gigi, who was at the event amongst other huge names like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Justin and Hailey Bieber, was styled in a white Prada dress with a thigh-high slit and black gloves as she donned the super classic look.

Gigi Hadid brought back her red hair for the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

She even debuted her more intense red hair in a sleek ponytail, showing us exactly why she’s one of the biggest supermodels around!

Gigi and her long-term boyfriend Zayn are set to mark their baby’s biggest milestone yet as Khai is set to celebrate her first birthday in a matter of days.

We already know they’ll have the sweetest celebration!

