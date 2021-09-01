Gigi Hadid Shares Farm Life Antics With Zayn Malik Weeks Before Khai’s First Birthday

1 September 2021, 15:03

Gigi Hadid shared some rare snaps of her farm life with beau Zayn Malik and their baby Khai
Gigi Hadid shared some rare snaps of her farm life with beau Zayn Malik and their baby Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been spending a peaceful summer on the farm with baby Khai.

Gigi Hadid treated fans to a new series of photos of her summer days with boyfriend Zayn Malik and their 11-month-old baby girl, Khai.

Taking to Instagram to share a ‘bit of August’, the supermodel posted a few makeup-free pool snaps and she looked glowy as ever!

One Direction's Twitter Account Is No Longer Verified And We're Not Coping Well

Another photo showed the 26-year-old beaming with Khai on her hip as she strolled through the farm towards the former One Direction star and their horse.

Proving just how grown up Zigi’s tot is, another snap showed Khai stood up as she faced building blocks which spelt out her age; ’11 months’, and we can’t get over how time has flown!

Gigi Hadid treated fans to some summer snaps
Gigi Hadid treated fans to some summer snaps. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

We even saw a glimpse into the couple’s farm life in Pennsylvania, with Gigi sharing a snap of Zayn proudly holding some peppers he had grown.

Gushing over how sweet the rare snaps were, fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation for Gigi’s latest post.

One person penned: “Gigi and Zayn love this farm so much.”

Gigi Hadid shared photos of baby Khai at 11 months old
Gigi Hadid shared photos of baby Khai at 11 months old. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Khai will celebrate her first birthday in September
Khai will celebrate her first birthday in September. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Zayn Malik's fans were in awe over the crops the couple grew
Zayn Malik's fans were in awe over the crops the couple grew. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

“HELP! Khai is getting so big. I know Zayn and Gigi are the best parents, I’m so happy!”, shared another.

Proving this is the wholesome content fans adore, another tweeted: “Zayn gardening is such a cute concept to me, him and Gigi are living such a sweet and private life I’m so happy for them help.”

The couple will mark Khai’s first birthday later this month and we already know it’s going to be the most adorable celebration!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Production has started on set of I'm A Celeb... at Gwrych Castle

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Prep Is Underway As Ant & Dec Arrive At Gwrych Castle

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Exclusive
Liam Reardon explains what happened during Millie Court's Love Island 'proposal'

Love Island’s Liam Clears Up What Really Happened During ‘Millie Proposal’ In Final

Travis Barker had his own way of responding to the Scott Disick drama

Travis Barker Reacts To Scott Disick Shade Over Kourtney Kardashian PDA

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3

When Does RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3 Start? Contestants, Guest Judges & All The News

TV & Film

Love Island's Teddy and Faye had an adorable reunion after quarantining

Love Island’s Teddy Soares Surprises Faye Winter With Adorable 1am Reunion

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him