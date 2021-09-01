Gigi Hadid Shares Farm Life Antics With Zayn Malik Weeks Before Khai’s First Birthday

Gigi Hadid shared some rare snaps of her farm life with beau Zayn Malik and their baby Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been spending a peaceful summer on the farm with baby Khai.

Gigi Hadid treated fans to a new series of photos of her summer days with boyfriend Zayn Malik and their 11-month-old baby girl, Khai.

Taking to Instagram to share a ‘bit of August’, the supermodel posted a few makeup-free pool snaps and she looked glowy as ever!

Another photo showed the 26-year-old beaming with Khai on her hip as she strolled through the farm towards the former One Direction star and their horse.

Proving just how grown up Zigi’s tot is, another snap showed Khai stood up as she faced building blocks which spelt out her age; ’11 months’, and we can’t get over how time has flown!

Gigi Hadid treated fans to some summer snaps. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

We even saw a glimpse into the couple’s farm life in Pennsylvania, with Gigi sharing a snap of Zayn proudly holding some peppers he had grown.

Gushing over how sweet the rare snaps were, fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation for Gigi’s latest post.

One person penned: “Gigi and Zayn love this farm so much.”

Gigi Hadid shared photos of baby Khai at 11 months old. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Khai will celebrate her first birthday in September. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Zayn Malik's fans were in awe over the crops the couple grew. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

“HELP! Khai is getting so big. I know Zayn and Gigi are the best parents, I’m so happy!”, shared another.

Proving this is the wholesome content fans adore, another tweeted: “Zayn gardening is such a cute concept to me, him and Gigi are living such a sweet and private life I’m so happy for them help.”

The couple will mark Khai’s first birthday later this month and we already know it’s going to be the most adorable celebration!

