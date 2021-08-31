One Direction’s Twitter Account Is No Longer Verified And We're Not Coping Well

One Direction have lost their blue tick on the band's Twitter. Picture: Getty / Twitter

By Capital FM

We’re taking a moment to mourn One Direction’s blue tick…

One Direction sadly lost their verification on Twitter on 29 August, and fans are having to pretend they’re now “an unknown Indie band.”

Directioners are using the moment to reminisce being there for the boys before they even had their tick.

Luckily, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have escaped unharmed, with their verification badges still firmly in place.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2015. Picture: Getty

Another fan pointed out even some of the fan accounts who follow them are verified.

The boys’ Twitter profile still has a whopping 31.3 million followers, but the last tweet was July 29 2020, purely to mark their 10-year anniversary last year.

“Who do one direction even think they are??? they act like their famous and s*** but their not even verified [sic],” one person joked.

go check out @onedirection !! new artist, they have a great 3rd album. so underground not even verified yet pic.twitter.com/GDcQCG7wQ9 — Chanté ☽☀️ (@FEARLSS93) August 29, 2021

“Are you old enough to remember when One Direction was verified though,” wrote another.

Fans have even made memes to represent the band’s blue tick burial and we're so here for the dedication.

Only the real ones will remember.

