One Direction Fans Have New Theory That ‘Steal My Girl’ Is About Directioners

By Capital FM

‘Steal My Girl’ is an all-time favourite bop - but is it really about One Direction fans?

One Direction fans are one of the most dedicated fandoms in the world and they prove to still be super loyal to Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik even five years after their hiatus.

Always the first to uncover clues and theories, Directioners are on point with their workings out, so could their latest theory be one to add to the list?

Let’s take a look...

A recent TikTok by 1D fan @ditshap has gone viral, suggesting that their 2014 bop ‘Steal My Girl’ is written about fans!

Explaining how she got to the conclusion, she said: “Ok Directioners, listen up. My friend and I were watching the ‘Steal My Girl’ music video and we were thinking that this makes no sense, there’s no correlation to the song lyrics whatsoever.

“Then we came up with this - so hear me out. A lot of people say that the song is about Directioners and how the boys don’t want other people ‘stealing their girls’.

“And Directioners always call themselves clowns because, we have our reasons, and here’s the link. In the music video, we have Danny DeVito directing a circus.”

Poking fun at the link, she continued: “So I can see the correlation now because basically, we Directioners have been the lovely clowns in their circus for the past six years.”

It wasn’t long before fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the theory, with one penning: “God it just makes sense… it’ll haunt me now.”

“Either we’re better than the FBI or we just overanalyse everything way too much,” joked another.

“Makes sense, love this theory,” agreed a fellow Directioner.

We’ll leave it up to you to decide!

