Inside Zayn Malik’s House On The Hadid Farm Where He & Gigi Are Raising Baby Khai

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid spent Valentine's Day on their farm. Picture: Instagram

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been raising their baby girl Khai between the model’s NYC apartment and the singer’s farm in Pennsylvania.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first baby girl, Khai, back in September last year, and since, the first-time parents have been spending their time between New York and Pennsylvania.

The couple had revealed they were spending the first lockdown together on the Hadid farm, which boasts Gigi’s mum Yolanda’s property, as well as Bella’s home nearby.

However, did you know Zayn has his very own home on the Hadid farm?

The ‘Vibez’ singer purchased the property back in 2018, and he and his supermodel beau have been spending a serious amount of time there over the past year.

Zayn and Gigi are currently staying in their Pennsylvania home. Picture: Instagram

Zayn took baby Khai for a stroll through their farm. Picture: Instagram

Gigi and Zayn have a horse named Cool. Picture: Instagram

In a recent snap Gigi shared on Valentine’s Day, it showed the couple getting cosy outside of the former One Direction star’s Pennsylvania home.

The aesthetic of the house is very similar to Yolanda’s, which has a similar porch and Georgian-style windows - which isn’t very surprising considering they’re very nearby!

In an interview with GQ back in 2018, Zayn revealed he and Gigi even have their very-own horse on their farm, named Cool.

Zayn Malik purchased his home on the Hadid farm in 2018. Picture: Instagram

He also admitted he loves to grow his own crops, explaining they already had cherries, tomatoes and cucumbers.

The most recent snap of the couple’s farm was another photo Gigi shared to her Instagram story, of Zayn taking Khai for a walk through the family’s huge farm.

As stunning as Gigi’s NYC penthouse apartment is, we can see why the couple loves spending their time away from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy winding down at their stunning farm!

