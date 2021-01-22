Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Announce Baby Girl’s Name – Here’s What It Means

22 January 2021, 09:19 | Updated: 22 January 2021, 09:39

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have shared their baby girl's name
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have shared their baby girl's name. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have finally shared their baby girl’s name, four months after she was born.

Gigi Hadid celebrated her baby daughter with Zayn Malik turning four months old on Thursday, and hours later decided to finally reveal the name of their little girl.

Subtly writing it in her Instagram bio, Gigi revealed the name of her and Zayn’s baby is Khai, pronounced 'kha-i'.

Gigi Hadid Reminisces Discovering Baby News The Day Before A Fashion Show

Khai has made frequent appearances on her famous mum’s social media account already, but the couple make sure to keep her face out of view.

Gigi Hadid revealed her daughter's name in her Instagram bio
Gigi Hadid revealed her daughter's name in her Instagram bio. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Fans are now eager to know the meaning behind Gigi and Zayn’s baby name, so what does Khai mean?

Khai apparently means ‘crowned’ in Arabic, or ‘royalty’.

While Zayn’s roots are in Pakistan, Gigi’s father Mohamed is from Palestine.

Gigi Hadid gave birth to her baby girl in September 2020
Gigi Hadid gave birth to her baby girl in September 2020. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have named their daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have named their daughter Khai. Picture: Getty

Fans are now re-sharing what they previously didn’t notice were hints at the little girl’s name.

One photo of Gigi getting out of her car in New York shows the numberplate with ‘GZK’ at the start.

People are also now clocking that Zayn has ‘Khai’ tattooed on his wrist, posting screenshots from his Instagram Live earlier on in the week.

