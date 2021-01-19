Gigi Hadid Reminisces Discovering Baby News The Day Before A Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid is reminiscing on her first few days of pregnancy. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Gigi Hadid kept her baby news a secret for some time last year, but she’s now opened up about how she coped in the first few days of discovering she was pregnant with Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid revealed on Instagram on Monday that it had been exactly one whole year since she took to the Jacquemus fashion show, which also happened to be shortly after she and Zayn Malik discovered she was pregnant.

The supermodel and boyfriend Zayn stayed mostly quiet on the news of their baby girl, but a whole year on since they found out their lives would change forever Gigi has opened up about those early few weeks.

Revealing her iconic runway strut with that hair flick was just a few days after discovering her pregnancy, Gigi wrote alongside photos of her on the catwalk at Fashion Week in 2020: “A year ago, today @jacquemus ! My baby girl was in there.”

Gigi Hadid had just discovered she was pregnant at the Jacquemus show in 2020. Picture: Getty

Gigi added a peanut emoji to share just how tiny her baby daughter would have been at that exact moment.

She also took to Twitter to answer fans’ questions about her pregnancy.

One person asked: “When did you walk for jacquemus, did you already know that you were pregnant? or you only knew after?”

Gigi replied saying she was so nauseous backstage, so her mum Yolanda made sure to provide her with snacks before she headed off for each show.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September. Picture: Getty

The new mum responded: “Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show. I was so nauseous backstage, but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show, bless [sic].”

And when another fan asked about her pregnancy cravings, Gigi said she snacked on various foods “in waves” and that boyfriend Zayn’s special ribs recipe helped settle her feelings.

“It went it waves,” Gigi said. “Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese, triple chunk brownies for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol ... and Z’s ribs w fries. Random.”

One year on and baby Zigi is almost four months old, but the couple are yet to share her name with the world.

