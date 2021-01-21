Gigi Hadid Celebrates Baby Girl’s Four-Month Birthday: ‘The Best Kid’

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby turned four months old on 21 January. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby girl just turned four years old and we can’t believe how fast time is flying.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are totally besotted with their baby girl, obviously, so the new mum couldn’t help but declare her ‘the best kid’ as she celebrated the tot turning four months old.

On Instagram Stories, alongside a black and white selfie of her kissing her daughter’s cheek, Gigi commented: “My girl. 4 months & the best kid [sic],” alongside an emoji with a halo.

Gigi Hadid Reminisces Discovering Baby News The Day Before A Fashion Show

Gigi looks every inch the happy new mum in the snap, lounging in an oversized white shirt and with her long hair twisted into a messy bun.

Gigi Hadid shared the text she sent to Zayn Malik. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Their baby was born on 21 September last year, but the couple didn't announce the news until a few days later with similar black and white photos of the tot's tiny hand.

Continuing to mark the four-month milestone, Gigi also posted a screenshot of her text to boyfriend Zayn, where she wrote: “Hey. I’m obsessed w our kid [sic].”

Gigi Hadid called her baby girl 'the best kid'. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents in September. Picture: Getty

The supermodel then posted a clip to fellow new mothers, writing: “To new mums, if you washed your face today I’m proud of you.”

“It’s fine,” she added. “I’m fine. We were cleansed and blessed by @amandascgorman today.”

Gigi Hadid gave a shout out to fellow new mums. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Amanda is the young poet who has become famous over night after becoming the youngest activist to read at a Presidential Inauguration for Biden’s swearing in.

Zayn is yet to share a post in honour of his baby girl turning four months old, but the ‘Better’ singer isn’t one for sharing his private life on Instagram, understandably.

He did post a photo to announce their baby’s arrival way back in September, but fans are still awaiting to find out the little one’s name.

