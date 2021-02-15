Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Picture Of Zayn Malik With Baby Khai On Valentine’s Day

15 February 2021, 10:12

Gigi Hadid shared family pics with Zayn and baby Khai.
Gigi Hadid shared family pics with Zayn and baby Khai. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Gigi Hadid celebrated Valentine’s Day with Zayn Malik and their daughter, Khai, and sent fans wild after sharing the cutest snap of them!

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has well and truly sent fans into meltdown after sharing a serious amount of pictures with her long-term boyfriend, Zayn Malik, on Valentine’s Day.

However, there was one snap in particular that was melting everyone’s hearts - a photo of Zayn out on a walk with their baby girl Khai.

Gigi Hadid Donates Daughter Khai’s Outgrown Baby Items To Mums In Need

The scenic picture shows the former One Direction star pushing the five-month-old in a stroller, and fans were left gushing over how cute it was!

Taking to Twitter to comment on the adorable post, one fan wrote: “This one. This one broke me.”

Gigi Hadid went on a Valentine's Day walk with Zayn Malik and baby Khai.
Gigi Hadid went on a Valentine's Day walk with Zayn Malik and baby Khai. Picture: Instagram
Gigi Hadid shared loved-up snaps with Zayn.
Gigi Hadid shared loved-up snaps with Zayn. Picture: Instagram

“I’m screaming this is so adorable,” penned another.

A third added: “Can she give me a sec to process omg [crying emoji] [sic].”

The 25-year-old supermodel was honestly the gift that kept on giving over the weekend, after sharing a lot of Zigi content on social media.

Posting an unseen black-and-white snap from the ‘Vibez’ singer’s 28th birthday party last month, she wrote: “I love you, Valentine && love the Valentine we get to share forever.”

Gigi Hadid shared the rare snaps on Instagram.
Gigi Hadid shared the rare snaps on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Gigi Hadid gave birth to baby Khai in September 2020.
Gigi Hadid gave birth to baby Khai in September 2020. Picture: Instagram
Zayn Malik showed off his 'Dad' mug.
Zayn Malik showed off his 'Dad' mug. Picture: Instagram

If that wasn’t enough, Gigi even shared a few more loved-up selfies with the star on her Instagram story.

Another post fans weren’t expecting to see was a snap of Zayn holding a ‘Dad’ mug and honestly, we are living for it!

It’s fair to say the pair are loving life as first-time parents!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a heartfelt post for Andre Gray on Valentine's Day.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Reveals The Title Of Her And Andre Gray's Future Wedding Song

Gigi Hadid's Valentine's post had fans wondering if she's pregnant again

Is Gigi Hadid Pregnant? The Picture Fans Thought Was A Baby Announcement

Alev Aydin shared his first relationship post with Halsey on Instagram.

Halsey’s Boyfriend Alev Aydin Gushes About The Pregnant Star In First-Ever Post Together

Caroline Flack is being remembered one year on from her tragic death

Caroline Flack Remembered One Year On As Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Lead Tributes

'Don't Worry Darling' wraps as Harry Styles and Florence Pugh give gifts to crew

Don't Worry Darling Wraps As Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Give Gifts To The Crew

TV & Film

Harry Styles & Niall Horan's fans were sent into meltdown after a photo went viral.

Did Harry Styles And Niall Horan Meet Up? Fans Are Convinced The One Direction Stars Reconnected In LA

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive