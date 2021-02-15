Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Picture Of Zayn Malik With Baby Khai On Valentine’s Day

Gigi Hadid shared family pics with Zayn and baby Khai. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Gigi Hadid celebrated Valentine’s Day with Zayn Malik and their daughter, Khai, and sent fans wild after sharing the cutest snap of them!

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has well and truly sent fans into meltdown after sharing a serious amount of pictures with her long-term boyfriend, Zayn Malik, on Valentine’s Day.

However, there was one snap in particular that was melting everyone’s hearts - a photo of Zayn out on a walk with their baby girl Khai.

Gigi Hadid Donates Daughter Khai’s Outgrown Baby Items To Mums In Need

The scenic picture shows the former One Direction star pushing the five-month-old in a stroller, and fans were left gushing over how cute it was!

Taking to Twitter to comment on the adorable post, one fan wrote: “This one. This one broke me.”

Gigi Hadid went on a Valentine's Day walk with Zayn Malik and baby Khai. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid shared loved-up snaps with Zayn. Picture: Instagram

“I’m screaming this is so adorable,” penned another.

A third added: “Can she give me a sec to process omg [crying emoji] [sic].”

The 25-year-old supermodel was honestly the gift that kept on giving over the weekend, after sharing a lot of Zigi content on social media.

Posting an unseen black-and-white snap from the ‘Vibez’ singer’s 28th birthday party last month, she wrote: “I love you, Valentine && love the Valentine we get to share forever.”

Gigi Hadid shared the rare snaps on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid gave birth to baby Khai in September 2020. Picture: Instagram

Zayn Malik showed off his 'Dad' mug. Picture: Instagram

If that wasn’t enough, Gigi even shared a few more loved-up selfies with the star on her Instagram story.

Another post fans weren’t expecting to see was a snap of Zayn holding a ‘Dad’ mug and honestly, we are living for it!

It’s fair to say the pair are loving life as first-time parents!

