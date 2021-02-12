Gigi Hadid Donates Daughter Khai’s Outgrown Baby Items To Mums In Need

Gigi Hadid wants to re-home baby Khai's gifts to families who need them. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid is giving away some baby items that were gifted to her daughter Khai and fans are praising the mother-of-one for her generosity!

Gigi Hadid has decided to donate a few items that were gifted to her and Zayn Malik’s baby Khai, now that their daughter has grown out of them.

The model's baby girl is now already nearly five months old, after she gave birth in September last year!

Taking to Instagram stories to announce which items she wants to re-home, Gigi explained she wanted to give away the items to mothers ‘that need and deserve them’.

She wrote: “ATTENTION - We have a couple things that Khai has grown out of that I would like to re-home somewhere that needs & deserves them!!”

Gigi Hadid has decided to give away some of Khai's items to those in need. Picture: Instagram

The first item was a SNOO - which a basically a smart cot - with Gigi writing: “We used/LOVED for day-time naps - good as new, clean, and welcome with all 3 sizes of swaddles.”

The next gifted item she wanted to give away was an infant seat, which Gigi added: “Great entertainment while mamma gets something done - lightly used/clean!”

In another snap on her Instagram story, the mother-of-one continued: “Would love to see these go to a person or family that maybe fosters babies often or somewhere where they’d be useful for a while (as babies grow out of these pretty quickly).

“I will choose one or two places to gift these (obviously FREE), and cover shipping! Excited to find these new homes and hope they can help [smiley face].”

Gigi Hadid has re-homed baby Khai's newborn items. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby is nearly five months old. Picture: Instagram

Gigi is so sweet donating her baby item's to a family in need 💗 — Bella (@istanbella) February 11, 2021

The 25-year-old went on to ask people to nominate someone they knew who would be in need of the items.

The posts have now been taken down, which more than likely means the kind mama has finally found a home to give them to!

Fans of the star were quick to comment on her generosity, with one tweeting: “Gigi is so sweet donating her baby items to a family in need [heart emoji].”

