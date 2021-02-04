Gigi Hadid Recalls Moment Zayn Malik Caught Baby Khai During Labour

Gigi Hadid recalled a sweet moment from giving birth to her baby girl with Zayn Malik. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid has shared the moment she first saw her baby girl in the arms of boyfriend Zayn Malik, and our hearts can’t cope with the cuteness.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been keeping their baby girl, Khai, off of social media to protect her privacy but the new mum has adorably opened up about how her life has changed since their little one arrived in September.

In a new interview with Vogue, Gigi recalled her painkiller-free birth at home and the sweet moment she first saw her daughter in the arms of boyfriend Zayn.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September. Picture: Getty

Getting completely and admirably honest about her child birth, Gigi said she was “an animal woman” during the labour.

She said: “When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually.

“It didn’t even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s [Zayn] holding her. It was so cute.”

Zayn also put on one of her favourite movies, The Indian in the Cupboard, so they could watch it together at the start of her labour.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik named their baby girl Khai. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“That’s something we’d never talked about but in that moment we discovered we both loved,” she reminisced.

The supermodel also spoke about why she’s been keeping her little one’s face off of social media, saying she and Zayn are taking inspiration from friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds who have managed to keep their three children out of the limelight.

Gigi said: “I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way.”

As Gigi shared the interview on Instagram to celebrate her first ever solo Vogue cover she said Khai was 'rocking in her Nemo bouncer' and she reflected on a decade in the fashion industry.

Now that's what we call mumma goals!

