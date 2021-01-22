Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Dropped Baby Name Clues For Weeks

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dropped clues about Khai's name for weeks. Picture: Getty / Zayn Malik/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik hinted at their baby girl’s name for weeks before finally revealing their beautiful choice, Khai.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik fans are now noticing all the signs the couple were dropping in the lead-up to announcing their baby girl’s name.

Four months after their daughter’s birth, Gigi subtly changed her Instagram bio to reveal her name, ‘Khai’, meaning ‘the crowned one’ or ‘royalty’.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik named their baby girl Khai. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

And fans are now looking back through the Zigi social media archives to see what we’d been missing all along.

There’s some debate over a picture of Zayn’s tattooed wrist from when he took to Instagram Live a few days prior, with some adamant he’s had ‘Khai’ inked on his wrist in Arabic.

From the zoomed-in photo it’s tricky to tell, but new red lettering can be seen at the end of his intricate sleeve.

A photo of Gigi getting out of her car in New York also has people in a frenzy, as the number plate has the letters ‘GZK’ – yep, four months old and she's already got a personalised plate!

Just when you thought stans’ detective work couldn’t go any deeper, pictures Gigi posted over Christmas also surfaced, showing Khai’s name written inside a decoration.

I think we can all be forgiven for missing that one though if you take a look at where it was hidden.

Khai is thought to be the name of Gigi’s grandmother Khairiah, on her dad Mohamed’s side.

The name honours the couple’s heritage; Gigi’s dad is Palestinian while Zayn’s roots are in Pakistan.

