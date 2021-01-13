Gigi Hadid Throws Zayn Superhero Themed 28th Birthday Party

By Capital FM

Zayn has arcade themed 28th birthday party with his face as decorations. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Gigi Hadid has thrown Zayn a superhero arcade themed 28th birthday party complete with decorations of his actual, beautiful face everywhere.

Gigi Hadid is proving she and Zayn are the definition of couple goals when documenting his superhero and arcade themed 28th birthday party she organised- complete with his face on all the decorations!

Zayn's 28th birthday bash, which went down at their New York apartment where the balloons were seen being delivered earlier in the day, included all of the former One Direction singer's favourite things (and yes, we're including Gigi in that!)

Balloons with Zayn's favourite superhero characters decorated the party. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Zayn's face was used as party decorations. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

From Superman balloons to The Simpsons arcade games, the 25-year-old supermodel ensured she packed his party with everything he loves and posted a seriously sweet message to her other half on Instagram, referencing their new life as parents.

She wrote: "Team No Sleep!"

"Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever."

"Wish you the best every single day."

Gigi also organised a colourful flower bouquet in the colour scheme of Zayn's upcoming third album 'Nobody Is Listening' in celebration of its release on Friday 15th January.

It appears the Hadid-Malik household has plenty to celebrate lately!

As the pair refrain from posting their little one on social media too much, it isn't clear whether baby Zigi was in tow for the party or whether they decided to have a little alone time for the celebration.

Gigi Hadid organised an arcade themed bash for Zayn. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Gigi's mother, Yolanda, just celebrated her 57th birthday with a sushi spread at home with her family where she posted a snap of Zayn and Gigi's little girl, saying how grateful she is for her 'angel' granddaughter.

She wrote: "My birthday blessings."

"When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1."

"It’s a whole new feeling, I’m feeling a part of my heart I didn’t know existed."

"I always knew she was crazy for her grand kids but this is the first time I truly understand the depth of how much she loved my children and how blessed they were to have her influence in their lives."

There's certainly a whole lot of love going round atm.

