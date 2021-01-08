Zayn's 'Vibez' Lyrics Explained As Singer Gets NSFW About Gigi Hadid Relationship
8 January 2021, 10:15
Zayn's dropped 'Vibez' from upcoming album 'Nobody Is Listening' and he gets candid about his longing for girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.
Zayn has dropped 'Vibez' from his upcoming third album and the singer's opened up about his love and, shall we say, lust, for girlfriend Gigi Hadid!
Yup, after teasing the track with one day's notice, the former One Direction singer has blessed us all with a track from Z3.
It is unsurprisingly (but incredibly, don't get us wrong) shedding more light on his relationship with his supermodel girlfriend, something Zayn has used as the topic of much of his catalogue of music.
The song begins "Don't keep me waiting/ I've been waiting all night to get closer/ And you already know I got it for ya."
The loved-up theme of the track reminds us of his track 'Better', which was the first music we'd seen from the singer in almost two years, dropped in September and also sang about the one he loves.
Lyrics from 'Better' include: "I fell in, I'm falling, I'm for you/ I can't let you fall through the floor too/ It's a gamble to take any more of you."
He continues to sing: "Baby, I'ma get you right now, I will/ When I touch you tell me how it feels/ Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal."
Then, he drops a reference to his debut solo album by saying: "Baby, mind of mine/ I'ma do all the things."
Always his biggest cheerleader and putting her stamp of approval on his latest tune, Gigi posted a screenshot of the cover art and track to her 62 million Instagram followers.
All in all, we're getting a 'better' idea of what shape Zayn's upcoming music will sound like and we'd like to personally thank Gigi for being a muse, all the way from his 'Pillowtalk' era (the music video for which she literally starred in) all the way to the present!
Zayn 'Vibez' lyrics
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes
Put it on ya
If we're moving too fast, we can slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre
You know the vibes, know the vibes
You and me, here in this room
Imagining things we could do
Won't tell no lies, no lies to you
I need you here, I need you here
Mind running wild, we touching slow
Just say the word, I'm ready to go
Anticipation plays after four
I need you now
Baby, I'ma get you right now (I will)
When I touch you tell me how it feels
Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mind of mine
I'ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Girl, you're right where you need to be
Just don't keep me
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes
Put it on ya
If we're moving too fast, we can slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre
You got the vibes, got the vibes
You're falling too fast, too fast...
Baby, I'ma get you right now, I will
When I touch you tell me how it feels
Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mind of mine
I'ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Girl, you're right where you need to be
Just don't keep me
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
Yeah, you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes
Put it on ya
If we're moving too fast, we can slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre
You got the vibes, got the vibes
