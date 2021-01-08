Zayn's 'Vibez' Lyrics Explained As Singer Gets NSFW About Gigi Hadid Relationship

Zayn drops 'Vibez' and tells us of his relationship with Gigi Hadid. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @gigihadid

Zayn's dropped 'Vibez' from upcoming album 'Nobody Is Listening' and he gets candid about his longing for girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

Zayn has dropped 'Vibez' from his upcoming third album and the singer's opened up about his love and, shall we say, lust, for girlfriend Gigi Hadid!

Yup, after teasing the track with one day's notice, the former One Direction singer has blessed us all with a track from Z3.

It is unsurprisingly (but incredibly, don't get us wrong) shedding more light on his relationship with his supermodel girlfriend, something Zayn has used as the topic of much of his catalogue of music.

The song begins "Don't keep me waiting/ I've been waiting all night to get closer/ And you already know I got it for ya."

The loved-up theme of the track reminds us of his track 'Better', which was the first music we'd seen from the singer in almost two years, dropped in September and also sang about the one he loves.

Lyrics from 'Better' include: "I fell in, I'm falling, I'm for you/ I can't let you fall through the floor too/ It's a gamble to take any more of you."

He continues to sing: "Baby, I'ma get you right now, I will/ When I touch you tell me how it feels/ Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal."

Then, he drops a reference to his debut solo album by saying: "Baby, mind of mine/ I'ma do all the things."

Always his biggest cheerleader and putting her stamp of approval on his latest tune, Gigi posted a screenshot of the cover art and track to her 62 million Instagram followers.

All in all, we're getting a 'better' idea of what shape Zayn's upcoming music will sound like and we'd like to personally thank Gigi for being a muse, all the way from his 'Pillowtalk' era (the music video for which she literally starred in) all the way to the present!

Zayn 'Vibez' lyrics

Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes

Put it on ya

If we're moving too fast, we can slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre

You know the vibes, know the vibes



You and me, here in this room

Imagining things we could do

Won't tell no lies, no lies to you

I need you here, I need you here

Mind running wild, we touching slow

Just say the word, I'm ready to go

Anticipation plays after four

I need you now



Baby, I'ma get you right now (I will)

When I touch you tell me how it feels

Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mind of mine

I'ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Girl, you're right where you need to be

Just don't keep me



Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes

Put it on ya

If we're moving too fast, we can slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre

You got the vibes, got the vibes



You're falling too fast, too fast...



Baby, I'ma get you right now, I will

When I touch you tell me how it feels

Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mind of mine

I'ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Girl, you're right where you need to be

Just don't keep me



Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

Yeah, you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes

Put it on ya

If we're moving too fast, we can slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre

You got the vibes, got the vibes

