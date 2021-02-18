Gigi Hadid ‘Wakes Up’ Next To Picture Of Zayn Malik & Fans Are Emotional

18 February 2021, 13:00

Fans couldn't get over how cute Gigi Hadid's snap of Zayn was.
Fans couldn't get over how cute Gigi Hadid's snap of Zayn was. Picture: Instagram/PA

Gigi Hadid has sent fans into meltdown after pretty much revealing she wakes up next to a picture of her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, every morning.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has been blessing fans with a lot of Zayn Malik content these days and she has just given us our newest reason to be emotional.

In a new post on Instagram, the supermodel shared a video of her getting involved with ‘Gigi Play’ for Vogue and pretty much revealed she wakes up next to a framed picture of her and her ‘Vibez’ singer beau.

Is Gigi Hadid Pregnant? The Picture Fans Thought Was A Baby Announcement

Once the mother-of-one starts to play the game, it shows an avatar Gigi beginning her day, where she says ‘waking up’ as we see the avatar of the model virtually opening her eyes to the adorable snap.

The picture is also a new-ish snap of a very pregnant Gigi and Zayn in August last year, which the 25-year-old even posted on Instagram, explaining it was taken when they were awaiting the birth of baby Khai.

The couple’s first baby girl, Khai, was then born a month later - so we can see why the pic holds such a special place in her heart!

Fans were obviously sent into meltdown after finding out the adorable piece of information, with many taking to Twitter to share how much they ship Zigi’s relationship.

One person wrote: “Gigi playing video games w vogue and having a pic of her and zayn in her avatar's bedroom is the cutest s**t i've ever seen [sic].”

“The first image that Gigi sees when she wakes up is a photo of her with Zayn .... that's so cute,” shared another.

Gigi's framed picture was a snap from when she was pregnant with baby Khai.
Gigi's framed picture was a snap from when she was pregnant with baby Khai. Picture: Instagram
Fans were in awe of the cute pic of Zayn and Gigi.
Fans were in awe of the cute pic of Zayn and Gigi. Picture: Twitter

Gigi has really been the gift that keeps on giving lately after sharing a serious amount of pics of the former One Direction star on Valentine’s Day, celebrating their romance.

Amongst the number of snaps she shared, Gigi even gave us the very first pic we’ve seen of Zayn taking Khai on a stroll!

All we can say is we’d love for the Zigi content to continue, pretty please?

