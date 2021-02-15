Is Gigi Hadid Pregnant? The Picture Fans Thought Was A Baby Announcement

15 February 2021

Gigi Hadid's Valentine's post had fans wondering if she's pregnant again
Gigi Hadid's Valentine's post had fans wondering if she's pregnant again. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid’s Valentine’s Day post with Zayn Malik had fans wondering if she’s pregnant again.

Gigi Hadid is not pregnant again, that we know of, but her latest Instagram upload with Zayn Malik had some fans predicting baby Khai is about to get a brother or sister.

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Picture Of Zayn Malik With Baby Khai On Valentine’s Day

To mark Valentine’s Day with her bae, Gigi posted a picture from Zayn’s arcade-themed birthday in January where he posed for their photo with his hand on his baby mama’s stomach.

This picture of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had fans wondering if she's pregnant
This picture of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had fans wondering if she's pregnant. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“I love you, Valentine, and love the Valentine we get to share forever,” Gigi wrote alongside it, referring to their baby girl Khai who was born in September.

"Is she pregnant again?" one follower commented on the snap, as a second said: "You are pregnant again!?"

"My heart: aww zayn is holding gigi's tummy... my mind: is gigi pregnant again [sic]," replied a third.

Zayn Malik proudly showed off his 'dad' mug
Zayn Malik proudly showed off his 'dad' mug. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Zayn’s innocent hand positioning and Gigi’s adorable caption had some Zigi fans thinking Gigi is pregnant again, but we can all calm down as it appears to be just a brief Instagram PDA.

One person said on Twitter: “What if Gigi told Zayn on Valentine’s last year that she was pregnant,” and we think that’s the cutest theory to come out of all this.

After sending fans wild thinking she was pregnant again Gigi then uploaded a series of snaps with Zayn, sending us into meltdown all over again.

Zayn Malik with baby Khai melted fans' hearts
Zayn Malik with baby Khai melted fans' hearts. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

She also showed off the sweet ‘Dad’ mug he proudly held up for a picture.

But the photo that fully melted hearts was the one of Zayn walking baby Khai in her pram through the family’s huge farm.

