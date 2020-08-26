Pregnant Gigi Hadid Displays Baby Bump In Angelic New Photo Shoot

26 August 2020, 14:52 | Updated: 26 August 2020, 15:22

Pregnant Gigi Hadid looks incredible in a new photoshoot to reveal her baby bump.

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik and as her due date draws closer the model posed for a beautiful photoshoot to display her blossoming bump.

In pictures taken by fashion photographer duo Luigi and Lano, Gigi looks angelic in a white gown and sheer, floaty dress to highlight her bump.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: All Of Their Rare Pictures Revealed Ahead Of Baby's Birth

“Growin an angel,” she wrote alongside the first incredible picture.

Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump in a stunning new shoot
Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump in a stunning new shoot. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

growin an angel :)

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

And in one angellic shot, the star turned to the side to give a full view at her incredible figure, with her elegant dress draped over her bump and her arms out like angel wings.

In another series of shots of the 25-year-old holding her stomach, Gigi wrote: “Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes, will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”

View this post on Instagram

7.26.20 🕊

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

The mum-to-be wore stripped-back makeup for the maternal shoot, wearing her hair in long loose waves swept across her face.

It wasn’t long before the snaps were flooded with comments from her fans and fellow celebrities, calling the pictures “beautiful.”

Model pal Karlie Kloss wrote: “Absolutely stunning,” and Queer Eye's Tan France wrote, “these are absolutely beautiful, G.”

Gigi and Zayn are said to be “over the moon” about becoming parents, with their first baby due in September.

