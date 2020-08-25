Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: All Of Their Rare Pictures Revealed Ahead Of Baby's Birth

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have taken a lot of snaps over the years. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Twitter

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child next month and we’ve taken a look back at their cutest moments in all of the couple’s rare snaps.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are set to be parents for the first time as the long-term baes are expecting their baby girl next month!

The pregnant model has given fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey, from sharing a super cute picture with her ‘baby daddy’ and posting pics of their newly-designed NYC apartment as they get ready for the baby’s birth, to showing fans her growing bump!

Prior to the pregnancy news, the couple had always been seriously low-key, which made each interaction with fans just that extra bit special!

However, do you remember the days Gigi would constantly share snaps of the former One Direction star all over her Instagram and Snapchat?! Because same.

As we gear up to the pair introducing the newest addition to their family, fans have been sharing a lot of seriously adorable snaps of the happy couple and we just had to share!

From their early dating days to their more recent selfies, here’s all the rare pics of Zayn and Gigi!

Gigi and Zayn first met in 2015. Picture: Instagram

Zayn has a tattoo of Gigi's eyes on his chest. Picture: Instagram

Gigi shared rare pics of Zayn on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Zayn and Gigi have a number of adorable polaroid pics. Picture: Instagram

Zayn and Gigi are due to have a baby girl. Picture: Twitter

Gigi and Zayn celebrating their two-year anniversary back in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Zayn and Gigi recently moved out of their farm in Pennsylvania. Picture: Twitter

Singer Zayn Malik & supermodel Gigi Hadid to bless your timeline 👑

Remember when Zayn and Gigi were making cookies and celebrating Christmas with their families ?

the way Gigi gave us so much Zayn content😪 I love them

Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first baby next month. Picture: Twitter

Gigi and Zayn have been dating on and off for four years. Picture: Instagram

Gigi and Zayn fans are excited for the couple to welcome their baby. Picture: Instagram

Fans are excited for baby Zigi. Picture: Instagram

Gigi and Zayn are now living in New York City. Picture: Twitter

Gigi and Zayn were first romantically linked at a party in 2015. Picture: Instagram

