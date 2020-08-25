Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: All Of Their Rare Pictures Revealed Ahead Of Baby's Birth

25 August 2020, 14:09

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have taken a lot of snaps over the years
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have taken a lot of snaps over the years. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Twitter

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child next month and we’ve taken a look back at their cutest moments in all of the couple’s rare snaps.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are set to be parents for the first time as the long-term baes are expecting their baby girl next month!

The pregnant model has given fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey, from sharing a super cute picture with her ‘baby daddy’ and posting pics of their newly-designed NYC apartment as they get ready for the baby’s birth, to showing fans her growing bump!

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: 7 Of The Pregnant Couple’s Cutest Moments As They Prepare For Baby

Prior to the pregnancy news, the couple had always been seriously low-key, which made each interaction with fans just that extra bit special!

However, do you remember the days Gigi would constantly share snaps of the former One Direction star all over her Instagram and Snapchat?! Because same.

As we gear up to the pair introducing the newest addition to their family, fans have been sharing a lot of seriously adorable snaps of the happy couple and we just had to share!

From their early dating days to their more recent selfies, here’s all the rare pics of Zayn and Gigi!

Gigi and Zayn first met in 2015
Gigi and Zayn first met in 2015. Picture: Instagram
Zayn has a tattoo of Gigi's eyes on his chest
Zayn has a tattoo of Gigi's eyes on his chest. Picture: Instagram
Gigi shared rare pics of Zayn on Instagram
Gigi shared rare pics of Zayn on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Zayn and Gigi have a number of adorable polaroid pics
Zayn and Gigi have a number of adorable polaroid pics. Picture: Instagram
Zayn and Gigi are due to have a baby girl
Zayn and Gigi are due to have a baby girl. Picture: Twitter
Gigi and Zayn celebrating their two-year anniversary back in 2018
Gigi and Zayn celebrating their two-year anniversary back in 2018. Picture: Instagram
Zayn and Gigi recently moved out of their farm in Pennsylvania
Zayn and Gigi recently moved out of their farm in Pennsylvania. Picture: Twitter
Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first baby next month
Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first baby next month. Picture: Twitter
Gigi and Zayn have been dating on and off for four years
Gigi and Zayn have been dating on and off for four years. Picture: Instagram
Gigi and Zayn fans are excited for the couple to welcome their baby
Gigi and Zayn fans are excited for the couple to welcome their baby. Picture: Instagram
Fans are excited for baby Zigi
Fans are excited for baby Zigi. Picture: Instagram
Gigi and Zayn are now living in New York City
Gigi and Zayn are now living in New York City. Picture: Twitter
Gigi and Zayn were first romantically linked at a party in 2015
Gigi and Zayn were first romantically linked at a party in 2015. Picture: Instagram

> Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn & Gigi News

More News

See more More News

Little Mix have been nominated for their first VMA

Little Mix Nominated For Their First MTV VMA For Best Group Alongside Blackpink And BTS

Jeffree Star's new romance has caused Andre Marhold's alleged baby mama to address their relationship

Jeffree Star’s New Relationship With Boyfriend Andre Marhold Sparks Controversy After Basketball Star’s Ex Speaks Out
Blackpink fans have high expectations for their new album

4 Things Blinks Want To See From Blackpink’s New Album – Including More Collaborations And Dance Videos
Katy Perry posts ten year old video of her revealing 'Teenage Dream' artwork

WATCH: Katy Perry Unveils Teenage Dream Album Artwork Aged 25 In Ten Year Throwback

TikTok stars are recreating the WAP music video

The WAP Dance Challenge Is Taking Over TikTok And James Charles & Addison Rae's Epic Moves Are Seriously Impressive
A thread of rare Harry Styles snaps is giving us life

Harry Styles: Thread Of Rare & Unseen Snaps Has Fans Going Wild

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters