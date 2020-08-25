On Air Now
25 August 2020, 14:09
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child next month and we’ve taken a look back at their cutest moments in all of the couple’s rare snaps.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are set to be parents for the first time as the long-term baes are expecting their baby girl next month!
The pregnant model has given fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey, from sharing a super cute picture with her ‘baby daddy’ and posting pics of their newly-designed NYC apartment as they get ready for the baby’s birth, to showing fans her growing bump!
Prior to the pregnancy news, the couple had always been seriously low-key, which made each interaction with fans just that extra bit special!
However, do you remember the days Gigi would constantly share snaps of the former One Direction star all over her Instagram and Snapchat?! Because same.
As we gear up to the pair introducing the newest addition to their family, fans have been sharing a lot of seriously adorable snaps of the happy couple and we just had to share!
From their early dating days to their more recent selfies, here’s all the rare pics of Zayn and Gigi!
Singer Zayn Malik & supermodel Gigi Hadid to bless your timeline 👑 pic.twitter.com/9PNOCFr0FI— Annika lovez Z! (@ZaynForHero) August 18, 2020
Remember when Zayn and Gigi were making cookies and celebrating Christmas with their families ? ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/GLZFF7fCY7— PRIYA (@zaynsthread) August 23, 2020
the way Gigi gave us so much Zayn content😪 I love them pic.twitter.com/IAaijlNKIS— Z•A•Y•N (@admiringzayn93) August 24, 2020
