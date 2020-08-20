Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: 7 Of The Pregnant Couple’s Cutest Moments As They Prepare For Baby

20 August 2020, 14:24

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are set to have a baby in the next month
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are set to have a baby in the next month.

Zayn Malik and his pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid are currently preparing for the birth of their first baby and fans have been remembering their most adorable couple moments.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are set to be parents for the first time as the former One Direction star and his pregnant girlfriend have headed to New York to prepare for the arrival of their baby.

Fans have been buzzing about the model’s pregnancy since it was first announced and as we approach Gigi’s due date next month, Zigi lovers have come together to share a serious amount of cute moments between the couple.

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Posts Rare Selfie As She Prepares To Welcome Baby Girl

So, we’ve rounded up seven of the parents-to-be’s most adorable #couplegoals moments, ahead of the birth of their baby.

Let's take a look!

Gigi asking Zayn who he wants to be around when he's alone

Although only a few seconds long, the video holds a serious amount of sentiment as the Victoria's Secret supermodel asks her beau: "When you're alone, who do you want next to you?"

Zayn barely even blinks before answering with, "You", and honestly at this point our hearts are already melting!

Gigi wearing a t-shirt dedicated to Zayn

Is it even love if you don't wear a t-shirt showing off your love for your boyfriend?!

Gigi was once spotted out and about in a top in 2018, which read: "Lol ur not zayn malik [sic]," and we've never related more to a slogan tee!

The best part about it all is that she actually wore it for the first time in 2016, six months into their relationship, after Zayn posted a story of her wearing it during their date night at an arcade.

He even captioned the pic, writing: "Thas ma girl [sic]," how cute!

Gigi shouting out her 'baby daddy' Zayn on Instagram

Gigi shared a rare photo with her boyfriend Zayn
Gigi shared a rare photo with her boyfriend Zayn.

Gigi shows her affection for the 1D star in the cutest ways and one of the most recent was an intimate snap of her and Zayn locking lips.

She captioned the photo, writing: "Baby daddy", giving us all the feels!

Gigi waiting for Zayn after winning his first AMA in 2016

Fans have resurfaced the adorable clip of when Zayn rushed backstage to greet his girlfriend after winning his first American Music Award for 'New Artist' back in 2016.

The video shows the eager 'Flames' star rushing to see Gigi and eventually embraces her to celebrate his win - and it is the cutest thing ever BTW.

Gigi and Zayn being in sync when they walk

Since the lovebirds are super low-key, fans are always excited when they get a rare sighting of the pair and one moment in particular caught fans' eyes.

A clip of someone filming the couple went viral, when first posted, as it showed Gigi and Zayn walking together completely in sync, as the 'Pillowtalk' star put his arm around the sister of Bella Hadid, and kissed her on the cheek!

Zayn and Gigi's polaroid pictures

I think we can all agree that Zayn and Gigi take the most adorable polaroid pics together!

They've had their fair share over the years and fans can't get enough of them!

Zayn getting Gigi Hadid tattooed on his chest

Zayn got Gigi's eyes tattooed on his chest
Zayn got Gigi's eyes tattooed on his chest.

As the saying goes, tatt' me so I know it's real, and Zayn did just that!

In 2018, he ended up getting a tattoo of Gigi's eyes right in the centre of his chest and if that isn't love then I don't know what is!

The pregnant beauty even took a cute selfie next to the ink, to show off how realistic it looks!

