Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Surprise Fans With Intimate Glimpse Into Relationship At Home

Gigi Hadid and Zayn posted a selfie for the first time in months. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram / PA

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik look more in love than ever as they prepare to welcome their first baby together.

Pregnant Gigi Hadid and ‘baby daddy’ boyfriend Zayn Malik rarely post photos of one another on Instagram these days, but the excited parents-to-be returned for a joint selfie on Gigi’s profile.

Sharing an adorable photo of Gigi holding her boyfriend’s face and planting a kiss on his lips, the couple look happier than ever.

Zayn rarely posts on social media, but the PDA snap came one day after the ex One Direction star shared a selfie wearing eyeliner beneath his watery eyes.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have moved home to their New York apartment. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Zayn posted a selfie the day before his PDA snap with Gigi. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Clearly relaxing together at home after moving back to New York following months of quarantine, Gigi looked casual in a pink and blue striped shirt over a white t-shirt while Zayn looked as edgy as always in a black top with v-neck to show off his extensive tattoo collection.

Naturally fans went wild over the photo, which the supermodel captioned “baby daddy”, with Dua Lipa, Gigi’s brother Anwar’s girlfriend commenting with a string of pink hearts.

Hailey Bieber also responded with a number of heart with arrow emojis.

Tess Holliday accurately commented what everyone was thinking: “Imagine this being your mum and dad.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first baby. Picture: PA

The day before Zayn posted a watery-eyed selfie without a caption, which was soon filled with replies from fans telling the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer how much they miss him.

Zayn rarely appears on Twitter and Instagram, but fans were convinced they noticed him in the background of one of Gigi’s Instagram Stories when they stayed on her family’s farm, believing it was the pop star they spotted walking along with a horse through the window behind the model.

Zayn and Gigi spent the last few months in quarantine on her family’s farm in Pennsylvania and are thought to have recently returned to New York to Gigi’s recently refurbished apartment.

The couple confirmed their pregnancy in April, and are due to welcome their little bundle in September.

