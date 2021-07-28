Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘Stepmom’

Alabama Barker just proved how close she is to Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram/@travisbarker

By Capital FM

Alabama Barker is super close to her dad Travis’ girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are one of the biggest A-list couples around right now and it seems his daughter Alabama is their biggest fan.

The 15-year-old influencer wanted everyone to know just how much she supports her dad’s blossoming romance with the KUWTK star by revealing that she’s taken the next step in welcoming her into the family.

When playing a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ on Instagram Live, Alabama was asked if she’s ever met a Kardashian.

She sweetly responded with: “That’s my stepmom.”

Alabama Barker is so here for Travis' romance with Kourtney. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

This comes just a short few weeks after rumours were swirling that Kourtney and her Blink-182 beau secretly got married in Vegas.

So undoubtedly Alabama’s ‘stepmom’ comment only added fuel to the speculation.

However, since Kravis are yet to confirm the news of them tying the knot, it’s likely Alabama was just referring to how close her dad is with the eldest Kardashian sister.

Kourtney has been spotted hanging out with Travis and his kids on a number of occasions in recent months, with the pair working on getting to know each other’s families.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating since the start of 2021. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The all-star couple have been dating since the start of this year and have shared many PDA moments since, flaunting their love for each other.

Travis event went so far as to get Kourtney’s name tattooed on his chest!

So it’s pretty safe to say they’ve been going from strength to strength in these past seven months!

