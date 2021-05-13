Kourtney Kardashian Gave Travis Barker An ‘I Love You’ Tattoo - And Fans Are Here For It

Kourtney Kardashian tattooed boyfriend Travis Barker. Picture: Getty / Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

By Emma Clarke

Kourtney Kardashian has given Travis Barker a tattoo, because...why not?

While most people would avoid getting couple tattoos in case things don’t work out, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer seemingly threw caution to the wind and decided to take the plunge - or, at least, Travis did.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kourtney posted a series of photos and videos of her inking her new beau, scrawling on the musician’s right arm the words “I love you”. She captioned the post “I tattoo”.

Of course Travis is no stranger to needles, with his signature face and sleeve tatts, but this latest addition is perhaps one of the more...unique ones in the collection.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seriously loved up. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Complimenting her tattoo artistry skills, Travis commented on the post: “Woman of many talents”, along with a black heart Emoji.

Naturally, fans have been sent into meltdown over the post, with one writing: “After watching you for years on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it is truly amazing seeing you so happy and getting what you want out of life.”

Another added: “You two are the cutest.”

Even Travis’ son Landon seemed to be on board with his dad’s new ink, commenting: “So dope!”

What’s even cuter is that when Simon Huck asked if he could get a tattoo by Kourtney, she responded: “For @travisbarker only, thank you for your interest.” Adorable.

In April, the eldest Kardashian revealed Barker had had her name penned over his existing tattoos.

While they’ve been flirting for a while now, the unlikely pair made their relationship Insta official back in February.

Although Kourtney didn’t tag him, she posted a photo of her holding Travis’ very identifiable hand onto her grid.

Since, they’ve both shared adorable snaps of each other with their fans - including *that* image of Travis holding Kourtney in the desert.

