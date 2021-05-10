Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail – On Her Toes Again

10 May 2021, 10:40

Kim Kardashian had everyone zooming in on her feet in her latest upload
Kim Kardashian had everyone zooming in on her feet in her latest upload. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian had fans zooming in on her feet after posting a bikini photo at the weekend.

Kim Kardashian was accused of another Photoshop fail after posting a bikini snap on Instagram on Saturday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her famous sisters have been open about their Photoshop blunders in the past, and from Kim alone we’ve seen an extra finger and a sixth toe.

Kendall Jenner Just Got Very Honest About Her Extreme Anxiety Battle

This time around the focus is on Kim’s feet once again but fans reckon a Photoshop flop has left her with just four toes.

Kim Kardashian's pinky toe is hard to see in this bikini snap
Kim Kardashian's pinky toe is hard to see in this bikini snap. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In the picture, Kim is perched against a fallen tree trunk on a sandy beach, wearing a black bikini.

While the mum-of-four looks as glamorous as always, some fans have been zooming in on her feet adamant her right pinky toe is missing.

“Looks like she’s missing a toe,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian has had to previously address how many toes she has
Kim Kardashian has had to previously address how many toes she has. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“She has four toes?” Another commented.

However, the snap also sparked a debate over on Twitter, as fans insisted her little toe is simply covered in sand and tucked under the one next to it.

Kim’s had to post a video of her feet in the past to put an end to the conspiracies, so if you needed reminding of how many toes the reality TV queen has, here it is:

Hopefully we can all stop zooming in on Kim’s feet now.

