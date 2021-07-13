Kim Kardashian Forces TikTok Star That Girl Lay Lay To Remove Video Of North

Kim Kardashian asked a TikTok star to remove a video of North. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian asked TikTok star That Girl Lay Lay to remove a video of North after they had a play date.

TikTok superstar That Girl Lay Lay, who’s making a name for herself as a rapper at just 14 years old, was asked by Kim Kardashian to take down a video including daughter North West, eight.

North had joined Lay Lay, real name Alaya, for a play date after she was invited by the famous family to their house.

However, she was left confused when Kim asked her to take down a video of them playing together from her social media profile.

Kim Kardashian with oldest daughter North. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kanye permitted That Girl Lay Lay to post one video after her play date with North. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In a post which has since been deleted, Lay Lay wrote: "@kimkardashian texted me to take down the new TikTok video with North in it…I don’t know why…”

She added: "They invited ME to their house… this industry SUCKS!"

The youngster claimed she hadn’t heard from the famous family on their reasons for wanting it removed, adding: "I asked what did I do wrong and they didn’t answer me… so confused on what this industry is… just trying to make good positive music for the #nevergiveup.”

However, close friend of the family Tracy Romulus, who's also CMO of KKW, has tried to diffuse the situation, explaining it was she who got in touch with Lay Lay’s dad to arrange the meet-up with North, as North is a huge fan of hers.

She said in a statement on Instagram: "I'm sorry it was not explained to her in a way for her to understand (because I very clearly explained to the dad) but Lay Lay was invited over 1 YEAR ago for a private child's play date - not to be filmed and for that footage to be used in a music video over 1 year later."

Tracy added that Kim and Kanye had granted permission for one TikTok to be posted after their play date.

She noted North’s parents had every right to refuse permission of the post being used for “promotional purposes.”

