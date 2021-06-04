Are Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Engaged?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sparked engagement rumours. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have fans thinking they’re engaged.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the whirlwind relationship we can’t get enough off.

After Travis got a tattoo to honour his love for Kourtney, and after multiple PDA pics all over social media, the latest Kravis frenzy is that they’re engaged.

The clue is a tiny one, but we wouldn’t put it past this super in love duo to have a secret wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seriously loved up. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney posted a string of photos of her and Travis having a family day with her children, showing them on a bouncy castle and enjoying a massive buffet.

As usual the comments were mostly full of how happy the new couple look together, but there was one reply from Kourtney’s good friend Stephanie Shepherd which read: “I love to see you so happy,” with a bride emoji alongside it.

The emoji really got fans double-taking, with many comments after that asking for the #KravisWedding they know would be incredible.

“Did you say bride?” Replied one.

Kourtney Kardashian's best friend ignited engagement rumours. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

However, Kardashian fans quickly pointed out that Steph and Kourtney always refer to each other as their “wives”, so that might explain her choice of emojis.

Kourtney and Travis haven’t stopped sharing their PDAs all over Instagram since they got together at the end of last year.

But given how much they share their relationship on social media, these two would probably give us a glimpse of the ring before announcing their engagement.

