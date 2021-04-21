Scott Disick Says It ‘Hurts’ Seeing Kourtney Kardashian With A New Man

By Kathryn Knight

Scott Disick admitted he finds it hard seeing ex Kourtney Kardashian with other men.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have stayed close friends for years despite splitting for good in 2015, but her new relationship with Travis Barker has no doubt only made things harder.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott tells Kourtney, who he shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with, that it hurts to see her dating other men.

It starts off with the pair relaxing on holiday, with Scott telling his ex it “annoys him” to see her flirting with the lifeguard.

Kourtney Kardashian is now dating Travis Barker. Picture: Getty

After Kourtney insists she’s not flirting Scott confesses seeing her with any other guy is upsetting to him.

He says: “Maybe it's just, in my head, seeing you around any guy bothers me... Maybe it's just something, I don't know, I feel like you're a little flirty."

Scott calls his feelings his own “insecurity,” adding: “I just don't like seeing you with another guy."

"It hurt me when you were with somebody else," he adds. "And, like, waking up to looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. You know, it was just unhealthy. It just made me upset and sad, you know what I mean?"

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had an on-off relationship until 2015. Picture: Getty

He goes on to say he’s “more carefree” than ever before but still fears for when she finds another boyfriend.

Scott continues: "The big fear is if you start dating again, then it goes back to that and I have to feel a different way again.

"It's just hard. It sucks. And I guess now that you're single and I'm single and you haven't been with somebody in a bit, either we figure out creating our own lives together or separately."

The clip was no doubt filmed before he began dating Amelia Hamlin, 19, and before Kourtney had begun her relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis.

Scott better stay off of Travis’ Instagram profile then.

