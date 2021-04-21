Kim Kardashian Discovers She Was A Huge Influence To Bridgerton Costumes & Freaks Out

Kim Kardashian freaks out discovering she was huge Bridgerton inspiration. Picture: Bridgerton Netflix/ Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's corseted waist was a huge inspiration behind the Bridgerton costumes as the show's star, Nicola Coughlan, sends KKW into meltdown letting her know how much influence she had on the Netflix series.

Kim Kardashian has had a proper fan freakout as Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan reveals her infamously small waist and corset style was a huge influence to the wardrobe of the hit Netflix show- and KKW is the biggest Bridgerton fan around.

It all started when Nicola Coughlan, AKA Penelope Featherington tweeted:

"As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?"

"Because I feel like she should know this."

Kim, who was sent the tweet by someone on her Bridgerton group chat, which is hilarious in itself, responded:

"WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!"

Kim Kardashian has a major Bridgerton freakout. Picture: Twitter Kim Kardashian

The interaction did not stop there, with Nicola coming through with some serious corset trivia, as they are both now well acquianted with the item.

She wrote: "Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton?"

"You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!"

Kim Kardashian freaks out talking to Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan. Picture: Kim Kardashian Twitter

Ever since the show's release (although she did discover it quite late), Kim, 40, has been non-stop talking about the racy Regency show and is obsessed with the ongoing love story.

So, it looks like a match made in heaven knowing one of the show's stars is just a massive fan of hers- and our one remaining question is whether Kim could get back to her old cameoing ways for series two- could you imagine the lewks?!

