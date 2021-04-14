Bridgerton Season 2: All The Behind The Scenes Photos

Bridgerton season 2 filming has begun. Picture: Netflix / Luke Newton/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Bridgerton season 2 is beginning filming and we’re so excited for the new series we’ve rounded up all the photos from set so far.

Bridgerton and its famous cast have begun production on season 2 after the massive success series one had over Christmas.

Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie and their co-stars are heading back to set to film the story that will this time follow Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony Bridgerton on his search for a wife.

As the stars celebrate the modern period drama being commissioned for season three, we’re taking a sneak peak at pictures behind the scenes.

Chris Van Dusen shows the real Bridgerton drawing room

The Bridgerton family drawing room. Picture: Chris Van Dusen/Instagram

The grandeur of the Bridgerton family drawing room was displayed on Instagram when producer Chris Van Dusen shared a picture of the set on his feed.

The massive room is as dreamy as expected, with Daphne’s beloved grand piano taking centre stage beside bridge tables and the fanciest armchairs we’ve ever seen.

Colin Bridgerton actor Luke Newton prepares for a scene

Luke Newton plays Colin Bridgerton. Picture: Luke Newton/Instagram

Dressed head to toe in his Bridgerton ensemble, Colin shared a snap of himself “texting his mum” while awaiting his scene in a dressing room.

An iPhone has never looked so old school.

Luke Newton and Jonathan Bailey lark about on set

The picture that had Bridgerton fans convinced season 2 production had already begun at the start of March, Luke’s photo of him and Jonathan horse riding sent Netflix fans wild.

He later had to clarify the shots were throwbacks, but according to reports production is in fact underway as of April 2021.

