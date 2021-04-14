Bridgerton Season 2: All The Behind The Scenes Photos

14 April 2021, 17:11

Bridgerton season 2 filming has begun
Bridgerton season 2 filming has begun. Picture: Netflix / Luke Newton/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Bridgerton season 2 is beginning filming and we’re so excited for the new series we’ve rounded up all the photos from set so far.

Bridgerton and its famous cast have begun production on season 2 after the massive success series one had over Christmas.

Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie and their co-stars are heading back to set to film the story that will this time follow Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony Bridgerton on his search for a wife.

Netflix Confirms Bridgerton Will Return With Seasons 3 And 4

As the stars celebrate the modern period drama being commissioned for season three, we’re taking a sneak peak at pictures behind the scenes.

Chris Van Dusen shows the real Bridgerton drawing room

The Bridgerton family drawing room
The Bridgerton family drawing room. Picture: Chris Van Dusen/Instagram

The grandeur of the Bridgerton family drawing room was displayed on Instagram when producer Chris Van Dusen shared a picture of the set on his feed.

The massive room is as dreamy as expected, with Daphne’s beloved grand piano taking centre stage beside bridge tables and the fanciest armchairs we’ve ever seen.

Colin Bridgerton actor Luke Newton prepares for a scene

Luke Newton plays Colin Bridgerton
Luke Newton plays Colin Bridgerton. Picture: Luke Newton/Instagram

Dressed head to toe in his Bridgerton ensemble, Colin shared a snap of himself “texting his mum” while awaiting his scene in a dressing room.

An iPhone has never looked so old school.

Luke Newton and Jonathan Bailey lark about on set

The picture that had Bridgerton fans convinced season 2 production had already begun at the start of March, Luke’s photo of him and Jonathan horse riding sent Netflix fans wild.

He later had to clarify the shots were throwbacks, but according to reports production is in fact underway as of April 2021.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo is releasing her debut album

Olivia Rodrigo’s Debut Album 'Sour' Release Date, Track List & All The Updates

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' songs about each other unveiled.

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift’s Break-Up Songs About Their Relationship Uncovered

Features

Gigi and Bella's dad Mohamed Hadid's huge net worth

Gigi Hadid's Father Mohamed's Enormous Net Worth & Real Estate Career

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating since the start of 2021

Are Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Still Together?

All the details about Jena Frumes' pregnancy as she is expecting her first baby with Jason Derulo.

Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Pregnant: Due Date, Are They Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Khai have the same evil eye bracelet.

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Fans In Awe Of Daughter Khai’s Matching Baby Bracelet

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray