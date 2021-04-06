Bridgerton Announces New Cast Additions For Season 2

Bridgerton has announced more new cast members for series 2. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Bridgerton has some new faces joining the cast – here’s who you’ll see amongst The Ton in series 2.

As we pull ourselves together after learning the news Regé-Jean Page won’t be in season 2 of Bridgerton, Netflix has distracted our emotions by announcing a bunch of new cast members for season 2.

After they confirmed earlier this year Sex Education star Simone Ashley will play Anthony Bridgerton’s love interest, Kate, four new actors have been unveiled – two of which will play Kate’s relatives.

Why Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning For Season 2

Here’s who is in the cast of Bridgerton season 2, including all the new additions:

Bridgerton season 2 will focus on Anthony Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

New Bridgerton cast members:

Charithra Chandran to play Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister

Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Kate’s mother

Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe

Rupert Young will play Jack

We know the whole Bridgerton family will be back in the cast for season two, as the story will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's older brother as he searches for a suitor.

Fans of the books by Julia Quinn will know Daphne plays a key role in assisting her brother’s search for a wife so Phoebe Dynevor will definitely be back for series two.

Bridgerton has added four actors to Season 2:



Charithra Chandran will play Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister and Shelley Conn will play Mary Sharma, Kate’s mother.



Also say hello to Calam Lynch who will play Theo Sharpe and Rupert Young who will play Jack. pic.twitter.com/yVvgHYJ2AF — Netflix (@netflix) April 5, 2021

Therefore we’re also likely to see Claudia Jessie back as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet, and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton.

Julie Andrews will of course return to voice Lady Whistledown and it wouldn't be a scandalous society without the Featheringtons, so we'll likely see Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, her mother Lady Portia (Polly Walker), and distant cousin Marina (Ruby Barker) back for season two.

