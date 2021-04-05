Why Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning For Season 2

5 April 2021, 11:08

The Duke of Hastings won't appear in season two of Bridgerton.
The Duke of Hastings won't appear in season two of Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

Regé-Jean Page announced he’s leaving the cast of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season 2 and here’s the reason why.

Netflix’s Bridgerton has become a record-breaking series and had us all hooked on the storyline between Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), so it definitely left fans heartbroken when it was announced that Regé-Jean won’t be returning for the second season.

Fans were left devastated when the show’s official Twitter page shared a message, in true Bridgerton style, from the mysterious character Lady Whistledown, which read: “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Fans speculated what could’ve led to Regé-Jean leaving the popular series, and the actor has now revealed why...

Regé-Jean Page explained why he won't be returning for Bridgerton season 2.
Regé-Jean Page explained why he won't be returning for Bridgerton season 2. Picture: Netflix

Why is Regé-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton?

The good news is, there’s no bad blood between the cast as the Duke of Hastings actor replied to the aforementioned tweet, penning: “Pleasure and a privilege!

“An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing.”

It turns out that Regé-Jean Page had originally planned for his stint on the series to only last one season, as he explained to Variety why he won't be continuing his role as the Duke of Hastings in season 2.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” he explained, as he recalled his early conversations with producers, “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

The Duke of Hastings' character will not appear in Bridgerton season 2.
The Duke of Hastings' character will not appear in Bridgerton season 2. Picture: PA

It seems his limited time on the series was inevitable, as the books that Bridgerton is based on is made up of a book based on each of the siblings’ stories.

Explaining why this meant his character and Daphne’s love story would come to an end after season one, he added: “One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes.

“They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.”

We’re still gutted, tbh, but fans of Regé-Jean can expect to see him in various other roles soon!

