Netflix Confirms Bridgerton Will Return With Seasons 3 And 4

Bridgerton will return with series 3 and 4. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Netflix have commissioned Bridgerton for seasons 3 and 4.

Bridgerton fans and esteemed members of the Ton can celebrate after Netflix confirmed the series will be back for seasons 3 and 4.

Lady Whistledown, the show's iconic gossip columnist, made the announcement on Twitter, with a photo of a letter addressed to “dearest readers.”

Netflix have commissioned Bridgerton for more series after the success of the first. Picture: Netflix

It reads: “Esteemed members of the Ton, it seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four.

“This author shall have to purchase more ink.

“Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Season 2 of the Regency London drama will begin production soon.

Lady Whistledown confirmed the return of Bridgerton for series 3 and 4. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton is based on the series of successful novels by Julia Quinn of which there are nine, so fans are likely now hoping each of the books will go on to be adapted for the screen.

The books follow each one of the eight Bridgerton children, with the first following Daphne’s love story with the Duke, aka Simon Bassett, aka Regé-Jean Page who won’t be returning in the next series much to fans’ dismay.

