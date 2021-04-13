Netflix Confirms Bridgerton Will Return With Seasons 3 And 4

13 April 2021, 15:26

Bridgerton will return with series 3 and 4
Bridgerton will return with series 3 and 4. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Netflix have commissioned Bridgerton for seasons 3 and 4.

Bridgerton fans and esteemed members of the Ton can celebrate after Netflix confirmed the series will be back for seasons 3 and 4.

When Is Bridgerton Season 2 Coming Out? From The Cast To Trailers – All The Details You Need

Lady Whistledown, the show's iconic gossip columnist, made the announcement on Twitter, with a photo of a letter addressed to “dearest readers.”

Netflix have commissioned Bridgerton for more series after the success of the first
Netflix have commissioned Bridgerton for more series after the success of the first. Picture: Netflix

It reads: “Esteemed members of the Ton, it seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four.

“This author shall have to purchase more ink.

“Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Season 2 of the Regency London drama will begin production soon.

Lady Whistledown confirmed the return of Bridgerton for series 3 and 4
Lady Whistledown confirmed the return of Bridgerton for series 3 and 4. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton is based on the series of successful novels by Julia Quinn of which there are nine, so fans are likely now hoping each of the books will go on to be adapted for the screen.

The books follow each one of the eight Bridgerton children, with the first following Daphne’s love story with the Duke, aka Simon Bassett, aka Regé-Jean Page who won’t be returning in the next series much to fans’ dismay.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles' fanfic Duplicity has been trending

Where To Read Harry Styles Fanfic Duplicity & What The Hype’s All About

Take the Louis Tomlinson lyric quiz and see how well you know his songs!

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know The Lyrics To These Louis Tomlinson Songs?

Features

Three fans who met Harry Styles made a Vlog detailing their experience meeting him.

Harry Styles Fans Detail What It’s Like Bumping Into Him After Meeting Him In London

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker aren't shy of a PDA

4 Moments Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s PDAs Were Totally NSFW

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about eating disorders amid Nikki Grahame's passing.

Molly-Mae Hague Calls For Anorexia To Be Taken ‘More Seriously’ In Emotional Tribute To Nikki Grahame
Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford is having a baby

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Paige

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray