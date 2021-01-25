'Bridgerton' Book Series Hint The Netflix Show Could Run For Years

Bridgerton book series hints at how many seasons Netflix show will have. Picture: Bridgerton/Netflix

'Bridgerton' the show is based on an enormous book series and it's following the timeline, so, just how long could the Netflix show run for?

Bridgerton has undoubtedly been the show that ruled everyone's life this lockdown January and as series 2 is confirmed, the enormous number of books hint at just how long the Netflix show could run for.

The upcoming series is already in keeping with the plot of the second book, so we're starting to get a clearer picture of just how long the raunchy Regency programme could be with us for- and it's looking good!

Bridgerton Season 2 Confirmed – With Focus On Jonathan Bailey’s Character Anthony

How many book are in the Bridgerton series?

The series, written by author Julia Quinn is made up of nine books in total, which as you can guess, implies the future of the show could be a very long one indeed!

The first book was published in the year 2000 and the ninth, final instalment in 2013, so if the show follows in any way after this format, we have many seasons still to come.

As we already know, the second series will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne’s older brother, as he searches for a wife.

This proves the show is following the timeline of the books as the second novel is titled The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Here are the title of every book, don't worry, they don't appear to give any spoilers away- just who the books focus on.

Book 1: The Duke and I

Book 2: The Viscount Who Loved Me

Book 3: An Offer From a Gentleman

Book 4: Romancing Mister Bridgerton

Book 5: To Sir Phillip, With Love

Book 6: When He Was Wicked

Book 7: It's in His Kiss

Book 8: On the Way to the Wedding

Book 9: The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After

Who knows, with the popularity of the first series, maybe the show's creators will go all Twilight and Harry Potter on us and even split some of the books up on us and make the show longer still?!

Hey... if it worked for Gossip Girl.

As for the second series we're all ready for (since there's not a whole lot going on right now), it's definitely going to be a while before we get it as production doesn't even begin until spring of 2021.

Until then, can we interest you in a novel?!

