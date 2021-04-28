Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Denies Shading Her Racy Picture With Travis Barker

28 April 2021, 10:10

By Kathryn Knight

Kourtney Kardashian fans thought Younes Bendjima was making a shady comment at his ex.

Younes Bendjima denied making a dig at ex Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker, after he posted a cryptic quote shortly after his former girlfriend uploaded a steamy snap with her beau.

Not a couple to shy away from PDA, Kourtney posted a picture of herself straddling her Blink-182 drummer while in a bikini.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriends And Dating History: From Scott Disick To Travis Barker

Some fans are totally here for their shameless swaps of affection but Younes appeared to have a shady reaction on his Instagram Stories.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima dated for two years until 2018
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima dated for two years until 2018. Picture: Getty
Younes' post came after Kourtney Kardashian uploaded this pic with Travis Barker
Younes' post came after Kourtney Kardashian uploaded this pic with Travis Barker. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

He posted a quote which read: “Shamelessness has become so normal in today’s society that modesty has become strange.”

After some of his followers speculated he was making a dig at his ex’s new relationship, he returned to the ‘gram to deny any hard feelings.

“I always post quotes since years [sic], all types of quotes. Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore.

Younes Bendjima denied throwing shade at ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Younes Bendjima denied throwing shade at ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Picture: Younes Bendjima/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating since the end of 2020
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating since the end of 2020. Picture: Travis Barker/Instagram

“It’s been two years, let’s move on… No need for bad vibes. Keep me far away from all that. Much appreciated. Gracias amigos.”

Younes and Kourtney dated for two years after meeting in 2016, giving their relationship another go in 2019, but calling it quits for good a few months later.

