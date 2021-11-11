Kylie Jenner To Lose Millions After Astroworld Tragedy

11 November 2021, 10:52 | Updated: 11 November 2021, 11:09

Kylie Jenner's businesses are at risk of losing sales
Kylie Jenner's businesses are at risk of losing sales. Picture: Getty/Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner's multiple businesses could be affected by the Astroworld tragedy, it's reported she 'may lose millions'.

Kylie Jenner may lose out on millions after the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.

It's reported that momager, Kris Jenner, is in 'crisis mode' as her youngest is at risk of losing many of her lucrative business partnerships.

Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Break Silence On Astroworld Tragedy

The 24-year-old shared a heartfelt statement after eight people tragically lost their lives and hundreds more were injured during a crush in the festival crowd on Friday.

Kylie Jenner's companies could be negatively impacted
Kylie Jenner's companies could be negatively impacted. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The rapper's girlfriend and mother to his child could have her multiple beauty ranges negatively impacted by the fallout following the devastating event.

An insider revealed to The Sun: "Kylie feels the weight of this and more than anything wants to do right by the victims."

“I know people do not think she cares but she really does. At the same time, she's a businesswoman responsible for the livelihood of a lot of people."

They continued: "She feels like she's in a lose-lose situation because she wants to take time to respect the victims from Astroworld but at the same time, she employs a lot of people.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have both issued statements
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have both issued statements. Picture: Getty

The young entrepreneur's social media pages for her various ventures have respectfully taken a break from posting online in the wake of the heartbreaking news.

The source commented on how this may impact sales when speaking with the tabloid.

"The longer her companies go without being active on social media or promotion, the more sales go down and the less they make from marketing."

Accounts from Kylie Cosmetics to Kylie Baby have been noticeably silent since the Astroworld Festival.

Kylie, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, issued a statement saying that she was 'broken and devastated'.

Travis shared a statement and a video where he vowed to help the families of the victims who died at the concert, he has since committed to covering the funeral costs to all who lost their lives.

