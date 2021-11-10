Travis Scott Attended Astroworld Afterparty ‘Unaware’ Of Tragedy’s Severity

By Capital FM

Travis Scott is said to have gone to an afterparty following his Astroworld set but ‘didn’t know the severity’ of the tragedy that was unfolding at the festival.

Travis Scott reportedly visited an Astroworld afterparty but was ‘unaware’ that eight people lost their lives during his concert.

The 29-year-old rapper is said to have headed straight to the party at restaurant branch Dave & Buster’s, and apparently wasn’t told that anyone had died.

Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Break Silence On Astroworld Tragedy

The afterparty was held by Drake, who was a surprise guest performer at Travis’ festival and is also said to have not known about the tragedy at the time of the party.

A source told TMZ: “Travis didn't know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place."

Travis Scott was apparently 'unaware' of the chaos unfolding when he attended the afterparty. Picture: Alamy

The Astroworld afterparty was hosted by Drake. Picture: Alamy

Travis is also said to have left the party as soon as he found out about the incidents that took place.

It has since been reported that the ‘Sicko Mode’ star has pledged to pay funeral costs for the eight fans who lost their lives at his festival as well as provide mental health services to anyone who was affected.

This comes after it was reported that Travis and Drake are allegedly being sued for $1million (£742,000) in one lawsuit by a concert-goer for negligence, with the fan claiming that the rappers helped to incite the crowd.

Eight people lost their lives at Travis Scott's Astroworld gig. Picture: Getty

Drake released a statement amid the Astroworld tragedy. Picture: @champagnepapi/Instagram

Drake broke his silence on the Astroworld tragedy on Monday, taking to Instagram to write: “I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.

“My heart is broken for the families of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."

Kylie Jenner, who’s expecting her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, was also in attendance of the festival, and released a statement following the news of the tragedy, saying that she and Travis are ‘heartbroken and devastated’ about what happened.

