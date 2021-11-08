Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence After Unknowingly Posting Video Of Astroworld Tragedy

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner has released a statement after eight people died at Travis Scott’s gig, Astroworld Festival.

Kylie Jenner has shared a heartfelt statement after eight people tragically lost their lives at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday.

The pregnant 24-year-old, who’s expecting her second child with boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, shared the statement on her Instagram Stories following the tragic incident.

She wrote: “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events.

"And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

Kylie Jenner released a statement after the Astroworld tragedy. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner said she and Travis Scott were 'broken and devastated'. Picture: Alamy

Kylie then went on to address the fact she had filmed then deleted scenes of the chaos from the festival, which she shared to her Instagram Stories – highlighting she had no idea that people had died at the time.

Kylie continued: “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.

"I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Travis also shared a statement and a video following the tragedy at Astroworld, where he vowed to help the families of the victims who died at the concert.

kylie jenner deleted this instagram story of an emt car trying to get thru the crowd at #ASTROWORLDFest pic.twitter.com/s0TIGZKyvY — ً (@quwrz) November 6, 2021

At least 25 people were transported to hospital amid the festival, according to reports.

Travis Scott and special guest performer at Astroworld, Drake, are now allegedly being sued for $1million (£742,000) in one lawsuit after the tragedy that took place at the festival.

According to TMZ, a concert-goer has reportedly filed a lawsuit naming Travis and Drake, as well as others for negligence, claiming that the rappers helped to incite the crowd.

