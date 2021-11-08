Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence After Unknowingly Posting Video Of Astroworld Tragedy

8 November 2021, 10:46

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner has released a statement after eight people died at Travis Scott’s gig, Astroworld Festival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has shared a heartfelt statement after eight people tragically lost their lives at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday.

The pregnant 24-year-old, who’s expecting her second child with boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, shared the statement on her Instagram Stories following the tragic incident.

Kanye West Insists Kim Kardashian Is ‘Still His Wife’ Amid Ongoing Divorce

She wrote: “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events.

"And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

Kylie Jenner released a statement after the Astroworld tragedy
Kylie Jenner released a statement after the Astroworld tragedy. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner said she and Travis Scott were 'broken and devastated'
Kylie Jenner said she and Travis Scott were 'broken and devastated'. Picture: Alamy

Kylie then went on to address the fact she had filmed then deleted scenes of the chaos from the festival, which she shared to her Instagram Stories – highlighting she had no idea that people had died at the time.

Kylie continued: “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.

"I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Travis also shared a statement and a video following the tragedy at Astroworld, where he vowed to help the families of the victims who died at the concert.

At least 25 people were transported to hospital amid the festival, according to reports.

Travis Scott and special guest performer at Astroworld, Drake, are now allegedly being sued for $1million (£742,000) in one lawsuit after the tragedy that took place at the festival.

According to TMZ, a concert-goer has reportedly filed a lawsuit naming Travis and Drake, as well as others for negligence, claiming that the rappers helped to incite the crowd.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will there be a Harry Potter reunion special?

Harry Potter 'Secretly Planning Reunion' For 20th Anniversary

TV & Film

Love Island's Faye and Teddy are settling into their new home

Love Island’s Faye And Teddy Share First Glimpse Of ‘Dream Home’ As They Move In Together

Here's an inside look into Millie and Liam's new lavish home

Inside Millie Court & Liam Reardon's £1Million Home

Love Island

Kanye West's dating history before Kim Kardashian uncovered.

Kanye West’s Dating History Amid Rumours He's 'Moved On' From Kim Kardashian

Perrie posts in celebration of their relationship milestone

Perrie Edward's Dedicates Cute Post To 'Baby Daddy' On Fifth Anniversary

Little Mix discussed what the future holds for them as a trio

Little Mix Open Up About The Future Of The Band As A Trio

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him