Kanye West Insists Kim Kardashian Is ‘Still His Wife’ Amid Ongoing Divorce

By Capital FM

Kanye West opened up about Kim Kardashian in a new interview and insisted they’re ‘still married’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West has revealed he wants him and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to ‘be together’ amid their ongoing divorce.

In a new interview with Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, the rapper - who is now legally known as Ye - insisted that the KUWTK star is ‘still my wife’.

What's Going On With Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson?

The interview, which is said to have been filmed last month, saw the Yeezy star speak about his split from his wife of seven years and went on to explain the impact it has had on their four children.

In a clip from the interview, Kanye can also be seen responding to the digs Kim made about their divorce during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where she joked: “When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Kanye West insisted he and Kim Kardashian are 'still married'. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. Picture: Alamy

Kanye said of the dig: “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off... And I ain't never even see the papers, we not even divorced.”

He then went on to say that their divorce was ‘no joke to me’, explaining the distress it has caused their kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kanye continued: “My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.

“But if you look at the media, that’s not what they promoting. That’s not what they want. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be dating Pete Davidson. Picture: Alamy

“Then they have people all around and my wife here, you know, this publicist that’s next to her – I don’t f*** with her,” added Kanye.

The interview has emerged following Kim and Pete Davidson’s dating rumours, who have been spending time together since she hosted SNL in October.

Following their on-screen kiss, they were spotted holding hands on a ride in a Californian theme park before enjoying a dinner out on another evening.

However, the A-list pair are yet to address the dating rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital