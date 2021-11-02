What's Going On With Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson?

2 November 2021, 10:43 | Updated: 2 November 2021, 11:21

Could Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson be dating?
Could Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson be dating? Picture: Getty
The internet was sent reeling after photos emerged of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands on a rollercoaster ride.

Kim Kardashian's Halloween festivities have got everyone talking after she was spotted with none other than Pete Davidson.

The newly-acquainted pair took to Knott's Scary Farm, a theme park in California, on Friday and it didn't take long for dating rumours to surround them.

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating?

Photos of Kim, 41, and Pete, 27, holding hands whilst riding a rollercoaster with friends have emerged on the internet.

Fans think Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson
Fans think Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

They were joined on their spooky celebrations with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her new fiancé Travis Barker.

The rumoured couple run in similar circles as Davidson and Barker are acquainted through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly – the boyfriend of Megan Fox, who is friendly with the Kardashian clan.

Kim and Pete have been spending time with one another since the SKIMS owner famously hosted Saturday Night Live in October.

They even shared an onscreen kiss during the show in a hilarious skit where they portrayed Disney's Alladin and Jasmine.

Pete Davidson has been seen spending time with Kim
Pete Davidson has been seen spending time with Kim. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian has been spotted with Pete since appearing on SNL
Kim Kardashian has been spotted with Pete since appearing on SNL. Picture: Getty

In photos obtained by PEOPLE, the actor and mum-of-four can be seen getting comfortable with each other on their day out.

An insider told the publication: "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time, it's just friends hanging out."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after nearly six years of marriage, they continue to co-parent their four children together.

Both parties are yet to address the dating rumours publicly.

Various dating rumours have constantly been surrounding Kim and Kanye separately since they announced their forthcoming divorce.

