WATCH: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Get Frisky In New 'Bloody Valentine' Music Video

21 May 2020, 07:14

Amidst fling rumours, Megan Fox turns up the intimacy in Machine Gun Kelly's latest music video.

Recently, Brian Austin Green admitted that he and his wife, Megan Fox, have split, following rumours that she was having a romantic fling with Machine Gun Kelly.

Just days after, Megan has appeared as the rapper's possessive lover in his latest music video, for his single 'Bloody Valentine'.

MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - wakes up to see the Transformers star in his bed, before she tapes up his mouth, and ties him up, eventually going on to electrocute him.

Megan sings along to lyrics such as "I'm calling you girlfriend," and "In my head, I'm laying naked with you."

All of this comes after she was spotted in public with the 'No More Sad Songs' rapper, as the pair went to get food and coffee together.

Megan Fox gets intimate with Machine Gun Kelly in music video
Megan Fox gets intimate with Machine Gun Kelly in music video. Picture: YouTube

A source close to Megan Fox told Us Weekly that "they started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic."

Continuing, said source said they became close after they were seen filming together, and that they've "definitely hooked up".

Brian Austin Green, Megan's ex, told his fans that Megan dumped him on his podcast, ...with Brian Austin Green.

The actor said that while Megan was away shooting a film - the longest she'd ever been away from her family - he had a dream that she returned and that they were distant.

However, according to him, when she returned from set in real life, the dream became reality; "it was exactly what I had dreamed.

"I gave her a few weeks, I figured, you know, she's been out of the country, she's jet-lagged, she's been shooting nights; I have to give her some time to recoup a little bit and get back into life," he said.

However, as he went on, he said that Megan called it off with him, as she said she felt more like herself when she was alone, and that she even preferred herself alone.

"I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can't be upset at her, and I wasn't upset at her because that's - she didn't ask to feel that way; it wasn't a choice she made. That's the way she honestly felt," continued Brian.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was quick to downplay rumours that Megan was now dating Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox and MGK sparked up romance rumours when they were spotted together
Megan Fox and MGK sparked up romance rumours when they were spotted together. Picture: YouTube

Brian referred to the pair as "just friends at this point," after he mentioned that the pair met on set, also stating that he's never met Machine Gun Kelly.

"I trust her judgment, she's always had really good judgment. I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."

This all may, however, be a personal attack on Eminem. MGK has previously feuded with the 8 Mile rapper, and Megan Fox did star in Eminem's 'Love The Way You Lie'.

