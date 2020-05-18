Megan Fox's Husband Posts Cryptic Message After She's Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox was spotted out with Machine Gun Kelly. Picture: Getty

Megan Fox's husband, Brian Austin Green, shared a shady post on Instagram, after the Transformers star was spotted out with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox made headlines after she was seen getting food and coffee with Machine Gun Kelly last Friday, before the pair reportedly returned to her home in Calabasas.

It's said that the Transformers star has been staying in a different home to her husband, Brian Austin Green, during quarantine, and many have questioned whether or not the pair were going to split.

Following the news that Megan was seen with the 'No More Sad Songs' rapper, Brian Austin Green shared a cryptic message to his 365.8k Instagram followers.

Posting a photo of a butterfly, the Beverly Hill, 90210 star wrote "Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it."

Many believe this to be a less-than-subtle dig at Megan Fox, who stepped out in public with Machine Gun Kelly, during what is said to be a difficult time for their marriage.

While Megan has been dating Brian Austin Green for over a decade - after they met in 2004 on the set of Hope & Faith, and married in 2010 - Megan did file for divorce in 2014.

She apparently had a change of heart after she became pregnant with their third child, Journey.

