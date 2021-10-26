Did Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Just Respond To His Tattoo Of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips?
26 October 2021, 16:26 | Updated: 26 October 2021, 16:41
Listen to this article
Fans think Shanna Moakler may have responded to Travis Barker's latest tattoo in a cryptic Insta story...
In case you missed it, Travis Barker made another gesture to show his commitment towards Kourtney Kardashian... by covering up a tattoo of his ex's name.
The Blink-182 drummer debuted his new ink on Instagram yesterday; a giant black scorpion alongside an imprint of his fiancé's lips.
How Many Kids Does Travis Barker Have & What Are Their Names?
The new tattoos are strategically placed over a tattoo of Shanna Moakler's name, which he's had since the early 2000s.
This isn't the first time Travis has removed a tattoo dedicated to Shanna. In May the Blink-182 drummer got a tattoo of a skull and tulip on his hand, covering up her initials.
Since they began dating in January, Travis has also got a number of new tattoos dedicated to Kourtney, including one above his nipple of her name.
While Shanna hasn’t responded directly, she did post a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories, following Travis' post, which fans think could be connected to her ex's new ink.
Using a still from the film Point of No Return, alongside a quote from the film “I never did mind about the little things”, Shanna left a kiss mark emoji.
It is possible that Shanna was simply making reference to a film she liked, however the kiss mark emoji does seem like it could be more than a coincidence.
We'll let you decide.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital