Did Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Just Respond To His Tattoo Of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips?

Travis Barker had his ex Shanna Moakler's name tattooed on his left arm. Picture: Getty

Fans think Shanna Moakler may have responded to Travis Barker's latest tattoo in a cryptic Insta story...

In case you missed it, Travis Barker made another gesture to show his commitment towards Kourtney Kardashian... by covering up a tattoo of his ex's name.

The Blink-182 drummer debuted his new ink on Instagram yesterday; a giant black scorpion alongside an imprint of his fiancé's lips.

The new tattoos are strategically placed over a tattoo of Shanna Moakler's name, which he's had since the early 2000s.

This isn't the first time Travis has removed a tattoo dedicated to Shanna. In May the Blink-182 drummer got a tattoo of a skull and tulip on his hand, covering up her initials.

Since they began dating in January, Travis has also got a number of new tattoos dedicated to Kourtney, including one above his nipple of her name.

While Shanna hasn’t responded directly, she did post a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories, following Travis' post, which fans think could be connected to her ex's new ink.

Using a still from the film Point of No Return, alongside a quote from the film “I never did mind about the little things”, Shanna left a kiss mark emoji.

Fans think Shanna might have responded to Travis' tattoo. Picture: Instagram

It is possible that Shanna was simply making reference to a film she liked, however the kiss mark emoji does seem like it could be more than a coincidence.

We'll let you decide.

