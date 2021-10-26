Did Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Just Respond To His Tattoo Of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips?

Travis Barker had his ex Shanna Moakler's name tattooed on his left arm
Travis Barker had his ex Shanna Moakler's name tattooed on his left arm. Picture: Getty
Fans think Shanna Moakler may have responded to Travis Barker's latest tattoo in a cryptic Insta story...

In case you missed it, Travis Barker made another gesture to show his commitment towards Kourtney Kardashian... by covering up a tattoo of his ex's name.

The Blink-182 drummer debuted his new ink on Instagram yesterday; a giant black scorpion alongside an imprint of his fiancé's lips.

The new tattoos are strategically placed over a tattoo of Shanna Moakler's name, which he's had since the early 2000s.

This isn't the first time Travis has removed a tattoo dedicated to Shanna. In May the Blink-182 drummer got a tattoo of a skull and tulip on his hand, covering up her initials.

Since they began dating in January, Travis has also got a number of new tattoos dedicated to Kourtney, including one above his nipple of her name.

While Shanna hasn’t responded directly, she did post a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories, following Travis' post, which fans think could be connected to her ex's new ink.

Using a still from the film Point of No Return, alongside a quote from the film “I never did mind about the little things”, Shanna left a kiss mark emoji.

Fans think Shanna might have responded to Travis' tattoo
Fans think Shanna might have responded to Travis' tattoo. Picture: Instagram

It is possible that Shanna was simply making reference to a film she liked, however the kiss mark emoji does seem like it could be more than a coincidence.

We'll let you decide.

